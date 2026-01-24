Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Zubeen Garg Death: Family Writes To PM Modi Seeking Special Court, No Bail For Accused

Zubeen Garg Death: Family Writes To PM Modi Seeking Special Court, No Bail For Accused

Zubeen Garg’s family has written to PM Modi seeking a Special Court, fast-tracked trial and denial of bail to the accused.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The family of late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the constitution of a Special Court, fast-tracking of trial, and strict denial of bail to the accused in connection with his death. In a detailed memorandum dated January 24, 2026, from Guwahati, the family urged the Centre to intervene to ensure focused adjudication, expedited justice, and high-level diplomatic and legal engagement with Singapore, where Garg died on September 19, 2025.

FIR, SIT Probe, Murder Chargesheet Filed


Zubeen Garg Death: Family Writes To PM Modi Seeking Special Court, No Bail For Accused
The family said Garg’s death in Singapore had triggered suo motu proceedings by local authorities, with the Indian High Commission coordinating post-mortem and related processes. After returning to India, the family lodged an FIR with the CID in Assam, following which the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team. Senior officers of the SIT travelled to Singapore as part of the probe. After nearly three months of investigation, Assam Police filed a charge sheet running over 2,500 pages, invoking sections relating to murder based on the evidence collected.


Zubeen Garg Death: Family Writes To PM Modi Seeking Special Court, No Bail For Accused

Coroner Questions, Special Court Demand

Simultaneously, the family submitted a detailed representation before the Singapore Coroner’s Court, seeking clarity on the sequence of events, safety protocols, human decisions, and emergency responses surrounding Garg’s death. The memorandum stresses that these questions are lawful and stem from the fundamental rights of a family whose loved one died under contested circumstances. The family has requested the Centre to constitute a Special Court, appoint the strongest possible prosecution team with national standing, fast-track the trial, and ensure that none of the accused are granted bail.

They have also sought active diplomatic engagement with Singapore to monitor coroner proceedings, secure access to all materials and testimonies, explore mutual legal assistance, and prevent jurisdictional complexities from obstructing the truth.

Also read

Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
