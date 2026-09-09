MCD Carries Out 34 Demolitions, Seals 17 Properties After Satya Niketan Collapse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MCD intensified crackdown on illegal constructions post deadly collapse.

Civic body conducted 34 demolition drives, sealed 17 properties.

MCD scanning 1,243 PG buildings for city-wide safety assessment.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions, carrying out 34 demolition drives and sealing 17 properties across its 12 zones over the past two days. The civic body has also identified around 1,243 buildings being used as paying guest (PG) accommodation, housing nearly 24,000 people, as part of a city-wide safety assessment. The move comes after a deadly building collapse at a boys’ PG in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan, which claimed seven lives and prompted authorities to step up inspections and enforcement.

34 Demolitions, 17 Seals

According to the MCD, officials carried out 22 show-cause notices and issued four demolition orders during Wednesday’s enforcement action for violations of building bye-laws and the Master Plan of Delhi.

On Tuesday, the civic body demolished 17 properties and sealed another five over various violations.

Among Wednesday’s actions was a building near Jama Masjid, where two roof panels on the ground floor and a partition wall were demolished. An unauthorised construction at Sadak Prem Narain in Bazar Sitaram was also targeted.

Properties declared dangerous in Vikas Nagar and Sector 17, Dwarka, faced demolition action as part of the drive.

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PG Buildings Under Scan

The MCD is separately assessing PG properties for structural vulnerabilities, particularly buildings with more than five storeys and RCC-framed structures, as well as those with more than four storeys and load-bearing brick walls.

Following field inspections, buildings are being placed into four categories: visibly safe; visibly repairable and requiring minor repairs; visibly repairable but requiring major repairs; and visibly vulnerable or dangerous.

The civic body has directed officials to complete the survey by September 10.

More Structures Targeted

At Rana Pratap Bagh, officials demolished four RCC roof slab panels on the third floor and another on the first floor. Reinforcement was cut using a gas cutter, while brick walls on the second floor were also removed.

At another property in Sardar Nagar, Model Town, three RCC slab panels were demolished and reinforcement was cut.

The intensified inspections and demolition drives follow growing scrutiny of unsafe buildings after the Satya Niketan collapse, with the MCD now focusing on identifying vulnerable structures before they pose a wider risk to residents.

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