TVK Names Alliance ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK named alliance, meeting Congress, VCK, AIADMK, IUML leaders.

Communist parties boycotted talks for second consecutive time.

Congress objected to Vijay being portrayed as future Prime Minister.

TVK has named its alliance the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance, with the announcement made during a coordination meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai, on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay met leaders of its proposed allies, including the Congress, VCK, and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The meeting came amid growing differences between the TVK and Congress over national leadership, while the CPI(M) and CPI stayed away from the talks for the second consecutive time since formal alliance discussions began on July 1.

Alliance Named

The alliance name was announced at the second meeting between Vijay and leaders of the proposed partner parties at the TVK headquarters.

Tamil Nadu | TVK's alliance has been named “Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance"



Announcement made at the alliance coordination meeting underway at TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai.



(Pic: TVK) pic.twitter.com/K9nZndPmp6 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2026

TVK sources had earlier confirmed that representatives of key allies, including the Congress, VCK, IUML and MDMK, were expected to attend the coordination meeting.

However, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India decided not to participate. Their absence marked the second consecutive boycott of formal alliance discussions since July 1.

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties’ outside support would remain issue-based, with the objective of maintaining stability in the state Assembly.

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Congress-TVK Tensions

Differences between the Congress and TVK have also surfaced over the question of national leadership.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leaders have strongly objected to statements by some TVK MLAs and ministers describing Vijay as a potential prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress minister S Rajesh Kumar stressed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remains the “undisputed leader” of the national Opposition alliance. He warned that any attempt to undermine this understanding could prompt the party to reconsider its participation in the state government.

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