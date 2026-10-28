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English NewsCitiesDelhi Liquor App Row: Officials Says AAP Approved Project, BJP Government Let It Continue

Delhi Liquor App Row: Officials Says AAP Approved Project, BJP Government Let It Continue

DSIIDC clarified that the app is limited to checking stock online and booking and paying digitally for registered users.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 09:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DSIIDC confirmed liquor app approved by AAP December 2024.
  • App allows stock check, booking, payments; customers collect orders.
  • BJP government maintained app, citing queue, law-order benefits.
  • App recorded over 14,000 transactions since November 2025.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has issued a status note on the online liquor booking app, stating that its development was approved under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in December 2024 and that the work order was issued in January 2025.

In the note dated October 28, 2026, the corporation said the app allows registered users to check liquor stock, book their preferred products and make digital payments. It clarified that the platform does not provide home delivery and that customers must collect their purchases from the concerned store after confirmation and OTP verification.

DSIIDC also said the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government did not interfere with the app because it helped reduce long queues outside liquor shops and assisted in managing law-and-order issues.

Delhi Liquor Booking App: When Was It Approved?

According to DSIIDC, the corporation's management approved the development of the app on December 13, 2024, during the tenure of the AAP government. The work order was issued on January 2, 2025.

For iOS users, access through a platform-neutral, QR-code-based microsite was introduced on September 6, 2026.

The status note outlines the timeline of the app's development and the subsequent expansion of access to users.

No Home Delivery, Customers Must Collect Orders

DSIIDC clarified that the app is limited to checking stock online and booking and paying digitally for registered users.

There is no provision for home delivery. Customers must collect their purchases from the concerned liquor store after confirmation and verification of an OTP.

The corporation also stated that the BJP government did not interfere with the app, citing its role in shortening queues outside liquor shops and helping manage law-and-order issues.

Delhi Liquor App Transactions: 10,730 Bookings Since April

The status note provided transaction figures for the online liquor booking app and QR-code-based microsite across two periods.

According to DSIIDC, the platform recorded 3,629 transactions worth Rs 12.93 lakh between November 10, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

Between April 1, 2026, and the date of the status note, the app and microsite recorded 10,730 transactions worth Rs 29.90 lakh.

How Much Liquor Did DSIIDC Sell?

The corporation also shared figures for the total value of liquor sold through DSIIDC during the corresponding financial periods.

According to the status note, the value of liquor sold stood at Rs 2,682.11 crore in the 2025-26 financial year.

For the 2026-27 financial year, the total value of liquor sold up to September 2026 was Rs 1,383.7 crore.

The figures provide a broader picture of DSIIDC's liquor sales alongside the transactions recorded through the online booking app and QR-code-based microsite.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the DSIIDC online liquor booking app approved for development?

The app's development was approved on December 13, 2024, under the AAP government. The work order was issued on January 2, 2025, initiating the project.

Does the DSIIDC online liquor booking app provide home delivery?

No, home delivery is not available through the app. Customers must collect their purchases from the designated store after receiving confirmation and completing OTP verification.

What features does the DSIIDC online liquor booking app offer to users?

The app enables registered users to check liquor stock, book desired products, and make digital payments. It aims to simplify the purchasing experience for customers.

How many transactions has the DSIIDC liquor booking app processed?

The app recorded 3,629 transactions (Rs 12.93 lakh) from November 2025 to March 2026. An additional 10,730 transactions (Rs 29.90 lakh) occurred between April 2026 and the status note date.

Why did the BJP government not interfere with the liquor booking app?

The BJP government did not interfere because the app helped reduce long queues outside liquor shops. It also assisted in managing associated law-and-order issues effectively.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Liquor App Row DSIIDC Says AAP Approved Project BJP Government Let Liquour App Project Continue
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