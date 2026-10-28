Delhi Liquor App Row: Officials Says AAP Approved Project, BJP Government Let It Continue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DSIIDC confirmed liquor app approved by AAP December 2024.

App allows stock check, booking, payments; customers collect orders.

BJP government maintained app, citing queue, law-order benefits.

App recorded over 14,000 transactions since November 2025.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has issued a status note on the online liquor booking app, stating that its development was approved under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in December 2024 and that the work order was issued in January 2025.

In the note dated October 28, 2026, the corporation said the app allows registered users to check liquor stock, book their preferred products and make digital payments. It clarified that the platform does not provide home delivery and that customers must collect their purchases from the concerned store after confirmation and OTP verification.

DSIIDC also said the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government did not interfere with the app because it helped reduce long queues outside liquor shops and assisted in managing law-and-order issues.

Delhi Liquor Booking App: When Was It Approved?

According to DSIIDC, the corporation's management approved the development of the app on December 13, 2024, during the tenure of the AAP government. The work order was issued on January 2, 2025.

For iOS users, access through a platform-neutral, QR-code-based microsite was introduced on September 6, 2026.

The status note outlines the timeline of the app's development and the subsequent expansion of access to users.

No Home Delivery, Customers Must Collect Orders

DSIIDC clarified that the app is limited to checking stock online and booking and paying digitally for registered users.

There is no provision for home delivery. Customers must collect their purchases from the concerned liquor store after confirmation and verification of an OTP.

The corporation also stated that the BJP government did not interfere with the app, citing its role in shortening queues outside liquor shops and helping manage law-and-order issues.

Delhi Liquor App Transactions: 10,730 Bookings Since April

The status note provided transaction figures for the online liquor booking app and QR-code-based microsite across two periods.

According to DSIIDC, the platform recorded 3,629 transactions worth Rs 12.93 lakh between November 10, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

Between April 1, 2026, and the date of the status note, the app and microsite recorded 10,730 transactions worth Rs 29.90 lakh.

How Much Liquor Did DSIIDC Sell?

The corporation also shared figures for the total value of liquor sold through DSIIDC during the corresponding financial periods.

According to the status note, the value of liquor sold stood at Rs 2,682.11 crore in the 2025-26 financial year.

For the 2026-27 financial year, the total value of liquor sold up to September 2026 was Rs 1,383.7 crore.

The figures provide a broader picture of DSIIDC's liquor sales alongside the transactions recorded through the online booking app and QR-code-based microsite.