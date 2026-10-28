Over 900 Babies Born In Odisha During Cyclone Arnab, 931 Of 2,245 Pregnant Women Deliver

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: Over 900 babies were born across Odisha during cyclonic storm Arnab, which severely affected the southern parts of the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Wednesday.

Reviewing the post-landfall situation, Majhi said 2,245 pregnant women had been shifted to different healthcare institutions ahead of the cyclone, of whom 931 delivered during the period.

"In all the cases, both mothers and babies are doing well," he said.

Cyclone Arnab crossed the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast between 2 am and 8 am, bringing copious rains to many parts of Odisha.

Majhi said the state government prioritised shifting pregnant women to hospitals to ensure safe deliveries amid the adverse weather conditions.

Some parents chose to name their newborn boys Arnab, while girls were named Barsha. Other names reportedly included Toofan and Pavan for boys and Batasi for girls, officials said.

Sukanti Pradhan, 30, of Bengei Sahi in Patrapur, gave birth to a boy at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Patrapur and named him Arnab.

The medical officer of the health centre, Sambit Begray, issued the birth certificate after the parents chose the name.

Pradhan, who became a mother for the first time, was delighted with the name.

"We decided to name him Arnab. My wife was shifted to the hospital in advance for delivery because of the cyclonic storm," said Chakradhar Sabar, the child's father, who is a businessman.

The medical officer said both the mother and the baby were discharged after their condition was found stable.

Rukmuni Behera, 22, of Chikarada gave birth to a girl at the same hospital at 9.08 am. The family decided to name her Barsarani.

"Heavy rain lashed the area after the cyclone made landfall, around the time the baby was born. The name Barsha was suggested by medical staff," said Behera, whose husband, Ram Chandra, is working as a labourer in Dubai.

In Ganjam district, the administration had shifted 493 pregnant women to nearby hospitals as a precautionary measure since October 25.

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer S Kameswar Rao said 220 had delivered by 1 pm.

"The newborns included 101 boys and 119 girls. The mothers and babies were in good condition, with some already discharged from hospitals," he added.

Cyclone Arnab was named by Bangladesh. The name is pronounced "Ornab" and is derived from the Sanskrit word 'arṇava', meaning ocean or vast water. It is a common name among Bengalis.

Cyclones over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are named by members of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)/ United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones.

The practice began in 2004 to distinguish storms occurring around the same time and make them easier to identify.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)