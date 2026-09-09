India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldUS-Iran War Puts Pakistan In A Bind; Defence Minister Calls It A ‘Tightrope Walk’

US-Iran War Puts Pakistan In A Bind; Defence Minister Calls It A ‘Tightrope Walk’

Pakistan has sought to play a mediating role between Washington and Tehran in efforts to end the war in West Asia, but discussions so far have failed to result in a permanent settlement.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister Asif stressed Pakistan's brotherly ties with all sides.
  • Islamabad seeks to mediate, maintaining communication with US, Iran.
  • Pakistan aims to preserve diplomatic space, avoid further complications.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has acknowledged that Islamabad is facing a delicate diplomatic challenge amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, describing Pakistan’s position as a “tightrope walk” because of its close ties with both Iran and the Gulf countries involved in the conflict.

Pakistan has sought to play a mediating role between Washington and Tehran in efforts to end the war in West Asia, but discussions so far have failed to result in a permanent settlement.

‘Brotherly Relations’ With Iran, Gulf Countries

Asif said Pakistan has “brotherly relations” with all sides and would have to carefully assess how far it could go in any further mediation efforts between the US and Iran.

Islamabad would also need to consider whether it could avoid taking certain steps that could further complicate its diplomatic position.

“For Pakistan, this becomes quite a test, how far we can go in this conflict, where we can exercise restraint, and whether we can even afford to stay away,” the minister said in an interview with Geo News.

“All these considerations, in my view, make it a tightrope walk for Pakistan,” he added.

Asif was speaking about Pakistan’s possible further role in efforts to engage both sides as tensions continue to simmer across the region.

ALSO READ: ‘Jail Or Hell’: Yogi Adityanath’s Warning To Those Who Threaten Women’s Safety

Islamabad Trying To Maintain Communication With Both Sides

The Pakistani minister said Islamabad had been attempting to maintain communication with both the US and Iran, stressing that its relationships with all countries involved were important.

“The way we have tried to contact both sides, we have tried to call them,” he said.

Asif also underlined that Pakistan’s ties with the Gulf states involved in the conflict were as important to Islamabad as its relationship with Iran.

“We have brotherly relations with all the Gulf countries involved in this conflict, as well as with Iran on the other side. These relations are very dear to us,” Asif said.

Pakistan Seeks To Preserve Diplomatic Space

The minister indicated that Islamabad would seek to preserve as much diplomatic space as possible and, where feasible, avoid actions that could further narrow its room for manoeuvre.

“For Pakistan, this becomes a kind of special situation. We have to see how far we can go and whether we can avoid (taking certain steps) if possible,” he said.

Asif also said Pakistan should continue to hope for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

“And we should keep hoping that some way forward will emerge,” he added.

‘We Do Not Necessarily Have To Respond’ To Every Action

Asked about the possibility of further action or Pakistan’s response to developments involving its partners, Asif said Islamabad did not necessarily have to respond to every action in an identical manner.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role has Pakistan attempted to play in the US-Iran conflict?

Pakistan has sought to mediate between Washington and Tehran in efforts to end the war in West Asia. However, discussions have not yet led to a permanent settlement.

How does Pakistan plan to navigate its diplomatic position?

Pakistan aims to carefully assess its mediation efforts and preserve its diplomatic space. It seeks to avoid actions that could further complicate its standing and hopes for a diplomatic resolution.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Sep 2026 09:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tehran Washington Pakistan Asim Munir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Philippines Defence Chief Reads China’s Note Aloud, Then Tears Into Beijing’s South China Sea Claims
Philippines Defence Chief Reads China Note, Hits Back At Beijing’s South China Sea Claims
World
Rajasthan Expands Diaspora Outreach As Youth Networks Take A Larger Role
Rajasthan Expands Diaspora Outreach As Youth Networks Take A Larger Role
World
Netanyahu Denies UAE Warned Him of Hamas October 7 Attack 10 Days Before It Happened
Netanyahu Denies UAE Warned Him of Hamas October 7 Attack 10 Days Before It Happened
World
Is Masood Azhar In Afghanistan? Kabul Responds To Pakistan's Claims
Is Masood Azhar In Afghanistan? Kabul Responds To Pakistan's Claims
Advertisement

Videos

GARBA ROW: VHP Demand to Restrict Muslim Entry Sparks Political Controversy
UJJAIN: Administration Puts Khade Hanuman Idol Shifting on Hold After Opposition
SATYA NIKETAN: Seven Deaths After Building Collapse, MCD Begins Demolition of Adjacent Unsafe Structure
DWARKA: MCD Demolishes Allegedly Illegal Sixth Floor of Building
BJP CAMPAIGN: ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to Run From September 17 to October 17
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget