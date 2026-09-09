Pakistan has sought to mediate between Washington and Tehran in efforts to end the war in West Asia. However, discussions have not yet led to a permanent settlement.
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US-Iran War Puts Pakistan In A Bind; Defence Minister Calls It A ‘Tightrope Walk’
Pakistan has sought to play a mediating role between Washington and Tehran in efforts to end the war in West Asia, but discussions so far have failed to result in a permanent settlement.
- Minister Asif stressed Pakistan's brotherly ties with all sides.
- Islamabad seeks to mediate, maintaining communication with US, Iran.
- Pakistan aims to preserve diplomatic space, avoid further complications.
Frequently Asked Questions
What role has Pakistan attempted to play in the US-Iran conflict?
How does Pakistan plan to navigate its diplomatic position?
Pakistan aims to carefully assess its mediation efforts and preserve its diplomatic space. It seeks to avoid actions that could further complicate its standing and hopes for a diplomatic resolution.
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