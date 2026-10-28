Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mubarak Gul supporters protested his exclusion from cabinet expansion.

Eleven MLAs' absence sparked speculation of party discontent and split.

Disgruntled leaders plan future announcements, signalling significant internal challenges.

Supporters of National Conference leader Mubarak Gul continued their protest against the party for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after the senior leader was left out of the first cabinet expansion of the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government.

A large number of protesters staged a symbolic demonstration at Srinagar’s Press Colony, demanding that Gul, the MLA from Eidgah, be given a Cabinet minister’s post.

Wearing white shrouds as a symbol of their resolve to fight until their last breath, the protesters carried placards demanding that Gul be inducted into the Cabinet or resign from the party.

They raised slogans against the party’s decision, saying, “Do justice to Eidgah, make Mubarak Gul a Cabinet minister.”

The protesters also urged Gul to resign, shouting, “Gul Sahab, please resign.”

The supporters said Gul had contested seven elections and won every time. They alleged that the party had failed to honour its promise to him.

“Farooq Sahab had promised us. His name was on the list until yesterday, but he was not given a ministerial post,” a protester said.

Mubarak Gul Appointed National Conference General Secretary

Gul, a six-time MLA from Eidgah, was not included in the Cabinet expansion carried out by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday. He was subsequently appointed the National Conference’s general secretary, but the move did not immediately satisfy all his supporters.

Meanwhile, the absence of 11 MLAs from the swearing-in ceremony of four Cabinet ministers at Lok Bhavan has fuelled speculation about growing discontent within the National Conference and the possibility of a major split in the party.

The 11 MLAs who were absent included Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri (Bijbehara), Nazir Ahmad Gurezi (Gurez), Mian Mehar Ali (Kangan), Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Thannamandi), Javed Iqbal Choudhary (Budhal), Engineer Khursheed Ahmad (Gulabgarh), Ejaz Ahmad Jan (Poonch), Arjun Singh Raju (Ramban), Pyare Lal (Inderwal) and Dr Rameshwar Singh (Bani).

Their absence comes amid questions over the distribution of ministerial berths, with several legislators who had expected to be inducted into the new Cabinet being left out.

Discontent Grows Among National Conference Leaders

Gurez MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi was among those who did not attend the swearing-in ceremony. He is reportedly unhappy over not being given a Cabinet berth.

According to sources, the party leadership has taken note of several developments, including Gurezi’s absence from the ceremony, ministers visiting his residence, and senior MLA Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi expressing disappointment over being left out of the government.

The party leadership has reportedly begun serious efforts to pacify the disgruntled leaders.

However, the National Conference’s troubles appear far from over. Mubarak Gul has already announced that he will disclose his final decision on November 4, while rebel leader Aga Ruhullah has said he will announce his decision to part ways with the party on November 3.

“If more leaders and MLAs join this rebel thinking, the possibility of a split in the party cannot be ruled out,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.