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HomeCitiesFirst Video Showing Moments Before Mathura Boat Tragedy Surfaces, Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans

First Video Showing Moments Before Mathura Boat Tragedy Surfaces, Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans

Mathura Boat Tragedy: Video shows people enjoying a boat ride with music and bhajans before the steamer capsized in Vrindavan, Mathura.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Video shows moments before Mathura boat capsized.
  • Devotees sang bhajans unaware of impending tragedy.
  • At least ten died; rescue efforts continue.
  • PM announces relief for deceased and injured.

A video capturing moments before the tragic boat accident in Mathura, which claimed multiple lives, has surfaced. This comes as rescue efforts continued on Saturday morning near Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan after at least ten people died in a boat capsizing.

The accident occurred on April 10 in the Yamuna River in Vrindavan, when a steamer carrying dozens of passengers capsized mid-journey. Initial reports indicate that at least 10 people lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries. 

The rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Videos From The Site Surface

Two videos linked to the incident have emerged, offering a stark contrast between the moments before and after the tragedy.

One video, widely circulated on social media, shows the boat overturning as passengers struggle in the water. Individuals can be seen attempting to stay afloat and calling out for help, while others onboard try to assist those in distress.

The second video, recorded prior to the accident, presents a markedly different scene. Passengers are seen seated on the boat, appearing calm and engaged in devotional singing during the ride.

The pre-incident footage shows that several passengers were singing bhajans during the journey. Many appeared immersed in religious devotion, unaware of the events that were about to unfold.

The group reportedly included devotees visiting the area, with some passengers believed to be from Punjab. The atmosphere, as seen in the video, reflected a routine and peaceful boat ride before it turned into a fatal incident.

 
 
 
 
 
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Casualties And Rescue Efforts

According to available information, approximately 37 people were onboard at the time of the accident. Authorities have recovered 10 bodies so far, including both men and women, while around five individuals are still reported missing.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Yamuna River as teams work to locate the missing and assist survivors. The NDRF teams on Friday retrieved the boat that had capsized.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did the boat accident occur?

The boat accident occurred on April 10 in the Yamuna River in Vrindavan. At least ten people died when a steamer carrying dozens of passengers capsized mid-journey.

What is being done to address the accident?

Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The capsized boat has been retrieved.

What was the mood of the passengers before the accident?

A video from before the accident shows passengers calmly singing devotional songs (bhajans). They appeared immersed in religious devotion during the journey.

What compensation has been announced for the victims?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased from the PMNRF. The injured will receive Rs 50,000.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mathura Uttar Pradesh UP News Mathura Boat Tragedy
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