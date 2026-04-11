An Iranian delegation has reached Islamabad for high-stakes peace talks with the United States, even as tensions and mistrust continue to cast uncertainty over the negotiations.



The talks follow a temporary ceasefire announced by Donald Trump earlier this week, pausing a six-week-long conflict involving U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. While the truce has halted direct military action, key flashpoints remain unresolved, including Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing hostilities involving Hezbollah.

Iran Says Talks To Start If US Meets Preconditions

The Iranian team, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, arrived in Islamabad with a large contingent of officials and technical experts. The size and composition of the delegation reflect the complexity and sensitivity of the negotiations, news agency Reuters reported, citing Iranian sources

#WATCH | Pakistan | The Iranian delegation led by parliament speaker Mohammad ​Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Islamabad on Saturday (April 10th) for talks to ​resolve the conflict with the ⁠US and ​Israel



(Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/D3AVmH7pIN — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

Iran has set preconditions for formal talks, including the unfreezing of its overseas assets and assurances regarding a ceasefire in Lebanon. Qalibaf indicated that discussions would not proceed unless these commitments are honoured.

'Goodwill But No Trust'

Speaking upon arrival, Qalibaf reiterated Tehran’s cautious stance, emphasising both openness to dialogue and deep scepticism toward Washington.

“Our experience of negotiations with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of promise. They attacked us twice in the middle of the negotiations. We have goodwill but no trust,” he said.

He further noted that Iran remains willing to reach an agreement if the United States presents what he described as a genuine deal that respects Iran’s rights.

Iranians Don't Have Much On Cards: US

From the American side, US Vice President JD Vance is leading the negotiating team. While expressing optimism about the talks, he issued a cautionary note: “If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

Meanwhile, Trump adopted a more confrontational tone in public remarks, stating, “The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!”