Massive Fire Engulfs 150 Slums Near Sikanderpur Metro Station In Gurugram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A plastic factory in Bajghera village also caught fire; no injuries.

A massive fire wreaked havoc in the cyber city of Gurugram, with two separate incidents reported. The first fire broke out in slums near Sikanderpur Metro Station, while another erupted in a plastic factory in Bajghera village.

Around 150 slum dwellings near Sikanderpur Metro Station were reduced to ashes within minutes. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Fire department teams and rescue personnel reached the spot and managed to control the blaze after considerable effort. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Massive Blaze At Bajghera Plastic Factory

In another incident, a major fire broke out early in the morning at a plastic warehouse in Bajghera village. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising into the sky from a distance.

Fire brigade teams were immediately alerted and rushed to the scene. After sustained efforts, they managed to bring the fire under control. Although the factory suffered significant damage, no injuries or deaths have been reported. Police are investigating the cause of the fire in this case as well.

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Swift Response Prevents Casualties

Both fires were so intense that dense black smoke was visible from far away, creating panic among locals. However, the swift response of fire and rescue teams ensured the situation was brought under control in time.

During the incidents, police and fire officials evacuated people from nearby areas to prevent any harm. Workers and residents in both locations moved to safety as soon as the fires broke out.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of both incidents.

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