Revanth Reddy Funding K Kavitha’s New Party To Split Votes: BJP’s NV Subhash

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HomeNewsIndiaBJP Leader Claims Revanth Reddy Funding K Kavitha’s Telangana Rashtra Sena To Split Votes

BJP Leader Claims Revanth Reddy Funding K Kavitha’s Telangana Rashtra Sena To Split Votes

BJP leader NV Subhash alleged that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is funding K Kavitha’s new party TRS to split BRS votes, while dismissing the outfit as politically insignificant.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 09:20 AM (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader NV Subhash on Saturday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is backing and funding K Kavitha’s newly launched party Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) to split opposition votes.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said the formation of the TRS is aimed at weakening the Bharat Rashtra Samithi ahead of the next assembly elections.

“Launching a new party is nothing but support for the Congress party... Revanth Reddy is funding KCR's daughter, K Kavitha, for launching a new party, supporting her in all ways, especially in finance, so that votes can be split from the BRS party,” he alleged.

‘No Threat, Just Another Corrupt Party’

Subhash dismissed the new outfit as insignificant, calling it “one more version of a corruption party.”

“We don't see any threat or anything new happening with the launch of Telangana Rashtra Sena. It is just one more version of the corruption party,” he said, adding that the move was part of a strategy to ensure electoral advantage.

Kavitha Launches TRS, Targets Rivals

Kavitha, a former BRS leader and daughter of K Chandrashekar Rao, launched her new party in Hyderabad nearly seven months after parting ways with the BRS.

At the launch event, she said there was an urgent need for a new political force in the state and accused existing parties of failing the people.

“Every single citizen of Telangana is being subjected to the brutality and negligence of those in power,” she said.

Attacks On BJP, BRS And Congress

Kavitha launched a attack on all major parties, including the BJP, Congress, and BRS, accusing them of neglecting Telangana’s interests.

Targeting the BJP, she said, “The BJP was always against the formation of Telangana... While the BJP leadership continues to insult Telangana and ridicule our emotions, the eight MPs from Telangana remain silent.”

She also criticised the BRS leadership, saying that KCR had changed over time and alleging that power had distanced him from people-centric governance.

The launch of TRS has added a new dimension to Telangana’s political landscape, with allegations and counter-allegations already intensifying among rival parties ahead of upcoming elections.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana TRS BJP Revanth Reddy K Kavitha
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