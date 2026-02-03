Man Who Raped Class 11 Student In MP Thrashed By Lawyers In Bhopal Court 

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMan Who Raped Class 11 Student In MP Thrashed By Lawyers In Bhopal Court 

Several lawyers allegedly surrounded and assaulted the accused inside the court premises, causing chaos and raising serious questions about judicial procedure and security arrangements.

By : Ambuj Pandey | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 02:20 PM (IST)

The accused in the rape of a Class 11 student was produced before a district court in Bhopal on February 3 after being brought on a two-day police remand.

During the court appearance, an incident occurred that has since gone viral on social media. Several lawyers allegedly surrounded and assaulted the accused inside the court premises, causing chaos and raising serious questions about judicial procedure and security arrangements.

According to the police, the accused forcibly abducted the student in a car, sexually assaulted her, and later attempted to blackmail her by recording a video. It has also been reported that the accused threatened the victim with forced religious conversion. The police had sought a two-day remand to conduct a detailed investigation and secure all relevant evidence in the case.

Lawyers Allegedly Attack Accused

During the court hearing, lawyers allegedly attacked the accused, prompting police personnel to intervene to protect him and control the situation. An argument reportedly broke out between lawyers and police officials inside the court complex, videos of which have surfaced online. This has sparked debate over whether the assault was premeditated or a result of spontaneous anger. Judicial authorities took note of the incident and arranged additional security to restore order.

The accused has now been placed under court-ordered remand, giving investigating agencies adequate time to continue the probe. Police and court officials have stated that strict action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the law, while ensuring the safety and protection of the victim.

Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
