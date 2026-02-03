Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMajor Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide

Major Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide

The incident occurred while the aircraft was waiting on the taxiway, where its wingtip brushed against IndiGo's aircraft. Following the contact, Air India grounded the plane.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 10:18 PM (IST)

An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on February 3 was delayed after the aircraft scheduled for the service was involved in a minor ground collision while taxiing prior to take-off. The airline said the wingtips of two aircraft made contact, causing damage to Air India’s wingtip. As a precaution, the aircraft was grounded for technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, with alternate travel arrangements initiated.

Wingtip Contact During Taxi, Aircraft Grounded

The incident occurred while the aircraft was waiting on the taxiway, where its wingtip brushed against IndiGo's aircraft. Following the contact, Air India grounded the plane for detailed engineering inspections as a safety measure.

The crew and ground teams ensured that all passengers were safely taken off the aircraft, and efforts were immediately made to rebook them on alternative flights to Coimbatore at the earliest possible time.

Air India confirmed that there were no injuries and described the event as a minor ground incident.

Air India Issues Statement

The airline said the matter has been reported to India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in line with standard operating procedures.

In a statement, Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and reiterated that the safety of its customers and crew remains its highest priority. Technical teams are continuing checks on the affected aircraft before it is cleared to return to service.

Officials added that such ground incidents, though low impact, are treated seriously under aviation safety protocols, which require aircraft to undergo inspection even for minor contact.

Related Video

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India IndiGo Mumbai AIrport
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Major Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide
Major Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide
News
Strong Tremors In Kolkata After 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar
Strong Tremors In Kolkata After 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar
News
Yumnam Khemchand Singh Chosen BJP Leader, Confirmed As Next Manipur CM
Yumnam Khemchand Singh Chosen BJP Leader, Confirmed As Next Manipur CM
News
'Opposition Can’t Accept India’s Growth': Piyush Goyal Blames Rahul Gandhi For 'Ugly Scene In LS'
'Opposition Can’t Accept India’s Growth': Piyush Goyal Blames Rahul Gandhi For 'Ugly Scene In LS'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Finalized; Govt Readies Statement as Opposition Raises Questions in Lok Sabha
Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget