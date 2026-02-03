Major Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide

An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on February 3 was delayed after the aircraft scheduled for the service was involved in a minor ground collision while taxiing prior to take-off. The airline said the wingtips of two aircraft made contact, causing damage to Air India’s wingtip. As a precaution, the aircraft was grounded for technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, with alternate travel arrangements initiated.

Wingtip Contact During Taxi, Aircraft Grounded

The incident occurred while the aircraft was waiting on the taxiway, where its wingtip brushed against IndiGo's aircraft. Following the contact, Air India grounded the plane for detailed engineering inspections as a safety measure.

The crew and ground teams ensured that all passengers were safely taken off the aircraft, and efforts were immediately made to rebook them on alternative flights to Coimbatore at the earliest possible time.

Air India confirmed that there were no injuries and described the event as a minor ground incident.

Air India Issues Statement

The airline said the matter has been reported to India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in line with standard operating procedures.

In a statement, Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and reiterated that the safety of its customers and crew remains its highest priority. Technical teams are continuing checks on the affected aircraft before it is cleared to return to service.

Officials added that such ground incidents, though low impact, are treated seriously under aviation safety protocols, which require aircraft to undergo inspection even for minor contact.