Major Fire In Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi Destroys 3 Houses, 13 Animals Dead

A major fire in Guradi village, under Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, caused heavy damage on Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 5:30 am and quickly turned devastating, triggering panic across the village. Three residential houses were completely gutted, while 13 animals died a tragic death after being caught in the blaze.

According to information received, the fire spread so rapidly that villagers barely had time to react. Four cows, one bull, seven goats and one sheep were burnt alive. The loss of livestock has resulted in severe financial hardship for the affected families. Thick flames and plumes of smoke were visible from a distance, creating an atmosphere of fear throughout the village.

Villagers Were Asleep

Most residents were asleep inside their homes in the early hours. As the fire erupted, chaos ensued and villagers rushed out to save their lives. They immediately attempted to douse the flames using buckets and whatever resources were available, while simultaneously alerting the administration.

Upon receiving the information, teams from the revenue department, police and disaster management rushed to the spot. With the help of villagers and after considerable effort, the fire was brought under control in the presence of administrative officials. Thankfully, no human casualties have been reported, though the loss of property and livestock is said to be substantial.

Short Circuit Or Stove Spark Suspected

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary suspicion points to a short circuit or sparks from a cooking stove, though the administration has not officially confirmed this. A revenue department team is assessing the damage so that compensation can be provided to the affected families under disaster relief norms. The administration has urged villagers to remain vigilant and assured them that all possible assistance will be extended to the victims.

Fire incidents are common in hilly regions during winter. Wooden houses and traditional heating methods significantly increase the risk of such accidents.