Maharashtra BJP Reshuffle: Navnath Ban Appointed Chief Spokesperson; New Team Announced

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) In an organisational reshuffle, the Maharashtra BJP has appointed first-time BMC corporator Navnath Ban as the party's chief spokesperson, the party's state president Ravindra Chavan announced on Tuesday.

Ban, who earlier served as the state media chief of the party, replaces Keshav Upadhye.

Addressing a press conference, Chavan announced the names of the party's new state office-bearers, including chief spokespersons, general secretaries, secretaries, vice-presidents, treasurer and the BJP Yuva Morcha president.

"A few months ago, the central leadership entrusted me with the responsibility of state president. Soon after, the model code of conduct and local body elections began. Therefore, senior leaders decided that the appointment of the state executive and office-bearers should be done after the elections," he said.

Chavan said the appointments were made after discussions with national president Nitin Nabin, senior leaders Amit Shah, B L Santhosh and Shiv Prakash, as well as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other key leaders from Maharashtra.

"As per the BJP constitution and keeping in mind the situation in Maharashtra, every karyakarta and office-bearer is capable. Each one has contributed to the party's journey over the years. However, while appointing state office-bearers, opportunities are limited. Those who have been given responsibility deserve congratulations, but there are countless others who could not be accommodated this time," he said.

Chavan said that while the party intended to announce names of various morchas and fronts, only key positions and a limited list of office-bearers were being declared on Tuesday.

According to the list released by the party, leaders, including MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, Bharati Pawar, Sanjay Korge, Sanjay Bhende, Ramdas Kadam, Keshav Upadhye, Gopichand Padalkar, Priya Shinde, Sujay Vikhe Patil and Archana Patil Chakurkar have been appointed as state vice-presidents.

The party has named MLC Niranjan Davkhare, Sanjay Kute, Madhavi Naik, Rajesh Pande, Sunil Rane and Yogesh Sagar as general secretaries.

The list of secretaries includes Mangesh Chavan, Sanjay Kute, Parinay Fuke, Varsha Dahale, Sanjay Jagtap, Archana Dehankar, Rohini Naidu, Ram Satpute, Pravin Ghughe, Rekha Kulkarni and Bhairavi Ghak.

Krishnaraj Mahadik has been appointed president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Chitra Wagh will head the BJP Mahila Morcha, Yogesh Tilekar the BJP OBC Morcha, and MLA Mihir Kotecha has been named the state treasurer.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)