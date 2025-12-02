Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMunicipal, Nagar Panchayat Voting Concludes In Maharashtra; Disturbances Reported In Pockets

Municipal, Nagar Panchayat Voting Concludes In Maharashtra; Disturbances Reported In Pockets

Due to pending appeals decided on or after 23 November, polling for 24 bodies was conducted today. The results will be declared on 21 December.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Voting for 262 chairperson posts and 6,042 member seats across Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats concluded on Monday, with several centres witnessing long queues even after polling hours. Voting, held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, formed part of the State Election Commission’s schedule announced on 4 November for 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats.

Due to pending appeals decided on or after 23 November, polling for 24 bodies was conducted today. The results will be declared on 21 December.

Muktainagar: Independent Candidate Misses Her Own Vote

In an unusual episode in Muktainagar, independent candidate Jyoti Bhalerao failed to cast her vote after arriving at the polling station post 5.30 pm. Officials denied entry once polling hours ended. A booth worker and several late-arriving voters also missed voting, prompting widespread local discussion over the candidate’s inability to reach the booth on time.

Mahad: Shivsena–NCP Confrontation Escalates

Tempers flared in Mahad’s Nav Nagar area as supporters of Shivsena and the NCP clashed during voting. According to initial reports, Vikas Gogavale’s supporters allegedly assaulted Sushant Jabre and his bodyguard, with several vehicles also vandalised.

Jabre’s supporters reportedly brandished a revolver during the confrontation, after which Vikas Gogavale is said to have taken the same weapon to the police station. Heavy police deployment was required to stabilise the situation.

Manmad: BJP and Shinde Faction Workers Clash

At Nehru Bhavan polling station in Manmad, a dispute between BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers escalated after allegations of bogus voting in Ward 11. A scuffle followed, during which the BJP vice-president was also caught in the fray. The disturbance caused voters to disperse temporarily. Police intervened swiftly and reinforced security in the area.

Yeola: NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shinde Faction Face-Off

Outside the Sahasrarjun Mangal Karyalay polling centre in Yeola, an argument over access to the booth led to a physical altercation between supporters of the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction and the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction. Police dispersed both groups and maintained a strong presence as tensions persisted.

Satana: Domestic Dispute Triggers Chaos Near Polling Booth

In Satana, a clash unrelated to polling erupted near Zilla Parishad Urdu School’s polling station No. 10. The domestic dispute caused confusion among voters, prompting an immediate police response. Authorities cleared a nearby candidate’s booth and strengthened security measures.

Trimbakeshwar: Confrontation Between Police and Candidate Teams

A minor disagreement escalated into a scuffle between police personnel and candidates or their representatives at Nutan Vidyalaya polling station in Trimbakeshwar. The situation led to heightened tensions outside the booth, with additional police units deployed to restore order.

Also read
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Maharashtra Municipal Elections In Maharashtra Concludes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
India
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
India
'Sanchar Saathi Optional, Can Delete It': Union Minister Clarifies Amid Oppn's 'Snooping App' Charge
'Sanchar Saathi Optional, Can Delete It': Minister Clarifies Amid Oppn's 'Snooping App' Charge
India
'Shivakumar Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah After Breakfast 2.0, Leaves Decision With High Command
'DKS Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Put Up United Front After Breakfast 2.0
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget