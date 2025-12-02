Municipal, Nagar Panchayat Voting Concludes In Maharashtra; Disturbances Reported In Pockets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Voting for 262 chairperson posts and 6,042 member seats across Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats concluded on Monday, with several centres witnessing long queues even after polling hours. Voting, held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, formed part of the State Election Commission’s schedule announced on 4 November for 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats.

Due to pending appeals decided on or after 23 November, polling for 24 bodies was conducted today. The results will be declared on 21 December.

Muktainagar: Independent Candidate Misses Her Own Vote

In an unusual episode in Muktainagar, independent candidate Jyoti Bhalerao failed to cast her vote after arriving at the polling station post 5.30 pm. Officials denied entry once polling hours ended. A booth worker and several late-arriving voters also missed voting, prompting widespread local discussion over the candidate’s inability to reach the booth on time.

Mahad: Shivsena–NCP Confrontation Escalates

Tempers flared in Mahad’s Nav Nagar area as supporters of Shivsena and the NCP clashed during voting. According to initial reports, Vikas Gogavale’s supporters allegedly assaulted Sushant Jabre and his bodyguard, with several vehicles also vandalised.

Jabre’s supporters reportedly brandished a revolver during the confrontation, after which Vikas Gogavale is said to have taken the same weapon to the police station. Heavy police deployment was required to stabilise the situation.

Manmad: BJP and Shinde Faction Workers Clash

At Nehru Bhavan polling station in Manmad, a dispute between BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers escalated after allegations of bogus voting in Ward 11. A scuffle followed, during which the BJP vice-president was also caught in the fray. The disturbance caused voters to disperse temporarily. Police intervened swiftly and reinforced security in the area.

Yeola: NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shinde Faction Face-Off

Outside the Sahasrarjun Mangal Karyalay polling centre in Yeola, an argument over access to the booth led to a physical altercation between supporters of the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction and the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction. Police dispersed both groups and maintained a strong presence as tensions persisted.

Satana: Domestic Dispute Triggers Chaos Near Polling Booth

In Satana, a clash unrelated to polling erupted near Zilla Parishad Urdu School’s polling station No. 10. The domestic dispute caused confusion among voters, prompting an immediate police response. Authorities cleared a nearby candidate’s booth and strengthened security measures.

Trimbakeshwar: Confrontation Between Police and Candidate Teams

A minor disagreement escalated into a scuffle between police personnel and candidates or their representatives at Nutan Vidyalaya polling station in Trimbakeshwar. The situation led to heightened tensions outside the booth, with additional police units deployed to restore order.