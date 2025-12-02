Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The political temperature in Raigad has risen sharply following the violent clashes that broke out during the Mahad Nagarparishad election. Shinde faction leader and state minister Bharat Gogawale has levelled grave allegations against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunil Tatkare.

‘Sunil Tatkare Sent Goons’: Gogawale’s Allegations

Gogawale alleged that the attackers who targeted Vikas Gogavale and workers from his faction were acting at the behest of Tatkare.

“The goons who attacked Vikas Gogavale and our workers were sent by Sunil Tatkare. Those who call us goons are the ones who are plotting by sending goons. We are not doing any violence. Goons were sent to attack our workers with weapons. Our workers have given the answer as it is,” he said.

He added that a police inquiry would bring out the truth: “This incident will be investigated after the police inquiry. The investigation of these attackers who are coming with weapons against us will be in front of everyone.”

Mahad Clash

Tension flared in the Nav Nagar area during the voting process. Supporters from both camps came face to face, leading to a violent altercation.

According to initial reports, Sushant Jabre and his bodyguard were assaulted by supporters of Vikas Gogavale. Several vehicles belonging to Jabre’s supporters were vandalised.

It is also reported that Jabre’s supporters brandished a revolver at Vikas Gogavale during the confrontation. Subsequently, Vikas Gogavale is said to have taken the same revolver to the police station. The incident escalated tensions in Mahad, prompting a heavy police deployment to restore order.

Tatkare Responds; Points Finger at ‘Young Leaders’

Sushant Jabre, who quit the Shinde group a few months ago to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, has been a source of friction between the two sides.

During Monday’s voting, an EVM malfunction and crowding by workers triggered an argument, which then spiralled into a fight.

Responding to the allegations, Sunil Tatkare said it was incumbent upon all parties to maintain peace. He also criticised the conduct of rival leaders.

“It is our duty to maintain peace during the elections. Some ‘young leaders’ have been entering the polling booths since morning. Only official candidates and representatives have the right to enter the polling booth. But Vikas Gogavale is going directly to the centre,” Tatkare alleged.