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English NewsNewsIndia'Free Umar Khalid': Goa Police Issues 250-Question Sheet To NEET Protest Organisers Over Banner

'Free Umar Khalid': Goa Police Issues 250-Question Sheet To NEET Protest Organisers Over Banner

Goa Police questioned NEET protest participants over 'Free Umar Khalid' placards after a solidarity protest, sparking fresh political debate.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Goa police questioned activists on Umar Khalid following NEET protest.
  • Questionnaire focused on Khalid's background,
  • Chief Minister criticized Khalid slogans, distracting from core NEET issues.
  • Police confirmed inquiry was complaint-based after protest detention.

Police in Goa questioned at least two activists who participated in a solidarity demonstration supporting the NEET paper leak protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, asking them to respond to an extensive questionnaire focused largely on jailed activist Umar Khalid. The development has triggered fresh debate over the scope of the police inquiry and the issues that surfaced during the protests.

The activists were summoned days after the July 24 demonstration in Mapusa, with the questioning following the detention of another protest participant over a placard demanding Khalid's release.

Activists Face Detailed Police Questionnaire

According to information accessed by The Indian Express, at least two protesters were called for questioning on separate days after the demonstration. One activist appeared before police on Sunday, while another was questioned on Monday. The inquiry stemmed from an application submitted by a local organisation, 'Citizens of Mapusa', following the protest. Police reportedly presented the activists with a questionnaire containing at least 240 questions.

A significant number of the questions focused on Umar Khalid, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader who remains in jail facing criminal conspiracy charges linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Among the questions posed were whether the protesters were aware of Khalid's background before attending the demonstration, whether they had raised slogans of "Free Umar Khalid," how many times those slogans were raised, whether others repeated them, and who had financed banners and placards carrying the message.

The questioning came shortly after police detained a man on July 25 for allegedly displaying a "Free Umar Khalid" placard during a gathering at Azad Maidan in Panaji.

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Chief Minister Criticises Khalid Slogans

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant defended students' right to protest against the alleged NEET-UG paper leak but criticised those who introduced demands unrelated to the examination controversy.

Commenting on the issue on Wednesday, Sawant said participants had "stooped too low" by raising slogans seeking Khalid's release during the demonstrations.

He had earlier argued that bringing the issue into the student protests shifted attention away from the concerns surrounding the examination. The Chief Minister also warned that police would act against anyone attempting to spread what he described as anti-national sentiments or disrupt communal harmony.

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Protests End After Key Demand Met

The Goa demonstration was organised in solidarity with the nationwide agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

The 36-day protest concluded on July 25 after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, one of the principal demands raised by demonstrators.

The movement attracted students from across the country and also received support from activist Sonam Wangchuk, with protesters calling not only for accountability over the examination controversy but also for broader reforms in the education system.

Police Say Inquiry Was Complaint-Based

North Goa Superintendent of Police Harishchandra Madkaikar confirmed that the questioning formed part of an official inquiry initiated after receiving a complaint.

He said officers continued questioning the activists until they were satisfied with the responses provided.

The investigation follows the controversy surrounding the appearance of "Free Umar Khalid" placards at demonstrations centred on the NEET paper leak, an issue that has drawn political criticism in Goa.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were activists questioned by police in Goa?

Police in Goa questioned activists who participated in a solidarity demonstration supporting NEET paper leak protests. The inquiry stemmed from a complaint and focused heavily on jailed activist Umar Khalid.

What was the main focus of the police's questionnaire?

The police questionnaire contained a significant number of questions focused on jailed activist Umar Khalid. It probed awareness of Khalid, the raising of

Who criticized the slogans raised during the protest?

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant criticized participants for raising

What prompted the police inquiry into the protest?

The police inquiry began after a local organization, 'Citizens of Mapusa', submitted an application following the protest. It was also prompted by the appearance of

What was the original purpose of the demonstration in Goa?

The demonstration in Goa was organized in solidarity with a nationwide protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Organizers stated its primary aim was seeking accountability for alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goa NEET Umar Khalid Goa Police NEET Paper Leak
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