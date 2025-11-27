Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMaharashtra: Beed Cop Accused Of Extorting Rs 4 Lakh From Mumbai Goldsmith

Maharashtra: Beed Cop Accused Of Extorting Rs 4 Lakh From Mumbai Goldsmith

The team purportedly seized his mobile phone, gold and jewellery, switched off his device, and demanded Rs 7 lakh.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Beed, already under scrutiny for a spate of criminal incidents, has once again drawn attention, this time over allegations against its own police personnel. A Mumbai-based goldsmith has accused officers from Beed’s Shivajinagar Police Station of threatening him and extorting Rs 4 lakh. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Superintendent of Police.

Trader Claims Rs 7 Lakh Demand After Lodge Raid

According to the complaint, Mumbai bullion trader Mayank Shantilal Jain was staying at a lodge in Beed city on November 24, when Assistant Police Inspector Gajanan Kshirsagar and other personnel allegedly entered his room. The team purportedly seized his mobile phone, gold and jewellery, switched off his device, and demanded Rs 7 lakh.

Jain was allegedly instructed to borrow Rs 4 lakh from another businessman in Beed on the pretext of medical needs. The cash was handed over to Kshirsagar, who, according to Jain, told him to arrange the remaining Rs 3 lakh by noon the next day.

Detained Overnight, Complaint Filed Next Morning

Jain has further alleged that after issuing threats, the officers detained him overnight at another lodge and released him the following morning. Once freed, he informed fellow traders about the incident, leading to a complaint being filed with the Superintendent of Police.

Sarafa Association Seeks Immediate Action

The Sarafa Association has demanded swift action against the accused officers, stating they did not cooperate with the police. The case is now being investigated by the Additional Superintendent of Police, with officials saying the facts will be established soon.

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Beed Cop Extorts Money From Goldsmith
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
India
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
When Ganga Turns East…: Why Modi’s Metaphor Signals Beginning Of Bengal’s Political Reawakening
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget