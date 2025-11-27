Maharashtra: Beed Cop Accused Of Extorting Rs 4 Lakh From Mumbai Goldsmith

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Beed, already under scrutiny for a spate of criminal incidents, has once again drawn attention, this time over allegations against its own police personnel. A Mumbai-based goldsmith has accused officers from Beed’s Shivajinagar Police Station of threatening him and extorting Rs 4 lakh. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Superintendent of Police.

Trader Claims Rs 7 Lakh Demand After Lodge Raid

According to the complaint, Mumbai bullion trader Mayank Shantilal Jain was staying at a lodge in Beed city on November 24, when Assistant Police Inspector Gajanan Kshirsagar and other personnel allegedly entered his room. The team purportedly seized his mobile phone, gold and jewellery, switched off his device, and demanded Rs 7 lakh.

Jain was allegedly instructed to borrow Rs 4 lakh from another businessman in Beed on the pretext of medical needs. The cash was handed over to Kshirsagar, who, according to Jain, told him to arrange the remaining Rs 3 lakh by noon the next day.

Detained Overnight, Complaint Filed Next Morning

Jain has further alleged that after issuing threats, the officers detained him overnight at another lodge and released him the following morning. Once freed, he informed fellow traders about the incident, leading to a complaint being filed with the Superintendent of Police.

Sarafa Association Seeks Immediate Action

The Sarafa Association has demanded swift action against the accused officers, stating they did not cooperate with the police. The case is now being investigated by the Additional Superintendent of Police, with officials saying the facts will be established soon.