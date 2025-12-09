Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised

'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised

IndiGo says operations are stable, flights restored, refunds issued, and on-time performance back.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Crisis-hit IndiGo on Tuesday said that its operations are now stable and functioning, following a period of disruptions that affected thousands of passengers. In a video message, CEO Peter Elbers said the airline has reinstated flights across its network, delivered nearly all delayed baggage, and continues to address customer needs. Elbers highlighted that lakhs of customers whose flights were cancelled or delayed have already received full refunds, with the process ongoing daily. Refunds can now be obtained automatically through a simplified process on the airline’s website.

IndiGo Operates Over 1,800 Flights 

The CEO said IndiGo is operating more than 1,800 flights connecting all 138 stations in its network, with plans to fly nearly 1,900 flights on Wednesday. He added that on-time performance has returned to normal levels. Apologising for the disruptions, Elbers said, “Thousands of you could not travel, and we are profusely apologetic about that. We have let you down, and we are sorry.” He highlights the airline’s phased restoration of operations, from 700 flights on 5 December to over 1,800 by 9 December, underlining that the network is now fully stabilised.




IndiGo also reminded passengers that compensation for last-minute cancellations or delays is governed by the Civil Aviation Ministry’s passenger charter, which mandates airlines to provide automatic compensation depending on flight duration.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Cancellation IndiGo CEO IndiGo
