Murshidabad (West Bengal): With next year’s West Bengal Assembly elections approaching, suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir has stirred fresh political controversy by laying the foundation stone for a mosque built in the architectural style of the Babri Masjid. The ceremony was held on December 6 in Rejinagar, Murshidabad.

Following the move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has come under sharp attack from the opposition BJP, which has alleged that Kabir’s suspension is merely an eyewash and that everything is happening with the party’s tacit approval. However, speaking to ABP Live over the phone, Kabir insisted that the mosque should not be linked to politics.

This Is About Faith, Not Politics: Kabir

Kabir said on Tuesday, “The Babri Masjid should not be linked to any party or politics. Muslim sentiments are attached to it. What was demolished 33 years ago, a foundation is now being laid to rebuild it. This mosque will be constructed. Politics has nothing to do with it. The party is separate, and the mosque belongs to Allah. It is being built solely for worship.”

Notably, Kabir deliberately chose December 6, the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, to lay the foundation stone.

Crores Donated, Cash Collection Claims

On the question of donations for the mosque’s construction, Bharatpur MLA Kabir claimed that ₹2.71 crore had been deposited into the account till noon on December 9. He also said that ₹65.67 lakh in cash was collected between December 6 and 7. At the foundation-laying ceremony, Kabir had placed 11 large stainless steel donation boxes at the venue and appealed to people to contribute.

Rift With TMC Leadership and Political Future

On his suspension from the TMC, Kabir said he was suspended on December 5 but had been at odds with the party for the past one and a half years. He claimed to have had disputes with district-level party officials and the block president since 2023, beginning around the time of the panchayat elections. “I raised the issue before Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee several times, and they assured me repeatedly, but nothing changed. I was also stopped from laying the foundation for the Babri-style mosque and then suspended,” he said.

Kabir further announced that he would launch a new political party on December 22 and contest elections in alliance with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He said he has already spoken to Owaisi and will meet him after formally forming the party.

On Allegations of Helping the BJP

Responding to claims that his actions could benefit the BJP, Kabir said the BJP is in power at the Centre and in several states, while the TMC governs West Bengal. “If people vote for Mamata Banerjee, she will return to power. If the BJP gets the votes, it will form the government. I believe neither the TMC nor the BJP will get a full majority in the Assembly elections. We will decide later who to support,” he said.