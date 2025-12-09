A fierce political clash erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a debate on Vande Mataram, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the Congress of “appeasement politics” and alleging that the party’s treatment of the national song contributed to the partition of India. The Congress hit back sharply, calling Shah’s remarks a distortion of history and accusing the BJP of repeatedly attacking national leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking during the Winter Session, Shah said the Congress leadership had done "tukde-tukde" (divided) Vande Mataram for political reasons. “When Vande Mataram was limited after it completed 50 years, that is when appeasement started. That appeasement led to the partition of the country. Had the Congress not divided Vande Mataram for appeasement, the country would not have been divided into two,” he said.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, " When Vande Mataram was limited after it completed 50 years, that is when appeasement started. That appeasement led to the partition of the country. Had the Congress not divided Vande Mataram for appeasement, the country would not…

The Home Minister further alleged that during the Emergency, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi suppressed voices that celebrated the national song by sending them to jails. “When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, an Emergency was imposed. There was no scope for glorification of the national song. Indira Gandhi imprisoned those who propagated and raised the slogan of Vande Mataram,” Shah claimed.

He also targeted the Gandhi family for their absence during related discussions in the Lok Sabha. “When discussions were held yesterday, both members of the Gandhi family were absent. Right from Jawaharlal Nehru to the current leadership, Congress continues to oppose Vande Mataram,” he said.

Earlier in the debate, Shah reiterated his long-held view that the Partition could have been avoided had the national song not been “divided”. “Several people like me, whether the Congress likes it or not, believe that the Partition would not have taken place if Vande Mataram had not been divided into two parts due to the policy of appeasement,” he said.

VIDEO | Parliament Winter Session: Speaking in Rajya Sabha during debate on 'Vande Mataram', Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah), says, "Several people like me, whether the Congress likes it or not, believe that the Partition of country would not have taken place if Vande…

Kharge Hits Back At Shah In Rajya Sabha

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge issued a strong rebuttal, accusing the BJP of attacking the legacy of freedom fighters. “Congress made Vande Mataram a slogan during the freedom struggle. Your history is that you were always against the freedom movement and patriotic songs,” he said.

Kharge also hit out at repeated criticism of India’s first Prime Minister. “PM Modi leaves no chance to insult Jawaharlal Nehru, and Home Minister Amit Shah follows the same,” he said.

Invoking the Congress’s role in the Independence movement, Kharge added, “When Mahatma Gandhi started the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1921, lakhs of freedom fighters from Congress went to jail chanting Vande Mataram. What were you doing? You were working for the Britishers.”