The Union government has moved swiftly against IndiGo after days of severe disruption at airports across the country. Hours after cautioning that the airline would face “exemplary action,” Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that IndiGo’s winter schedule will be reduced, with a portion of its flight slots redistributed to competing carriers. Naidu said in an interview with Doordarshan said that they would curtail IndiGo’s routes as they are currently operating 2,200 flights.

Refunds Touch Rs 745 Crore as Minister Flags ‘Internal Crisis’

Naidu disclosed in the Rajya Sabha that IndiGo has processed refunds amounting to Rs 745 crore for 7,30,655 cancelled PNRs between December 1 and December 8, as per a report on NDTV. He said the turbulence is rooted in an “internal crisis” linked to the implementation of new safety procedures aimed at tackling pilot fatigue.

The Minister warned that the ongoing situation underscored the dangers of depending on a single dominant airline. IndiGo commands over 65% of India’s domestic aviation market, a share unmatched anywhere else in the world. He added that the country has the capacity to sustain at least five major carriers, but opposition MPs walked out, dissatisfied with his explanation.

Up To 110 Flights May Move To Rival Airlines

Officials are debating a 5% reduction in IndiGo’s winter operations—translating to roughly 110 flights per day being allocated to other operators.



Naidu suggested more cuts could follow if the airline fails to stabilize its operations, as public frustration mounts over one of India’s most severe aviation breakdowns.

Pilot Fatigue Norms At Heart Of Disruption

The crisis traces back to revised flight duty time limitations introduced nearly two years ago to reduce pilot fatigue, a well-documented safety hazard. The rules required longer rest periods and compelled airlines to expand pilot strength. IndiGo, known for operating its fleet at maximum utilization, struggled to meet these requirements.

The situation deteriorated rapidly: on December 5 alone, IndiGo cancelled more than 1,600 flights. Though cancellations dropped to around 500 on Monday, the airline is yet to fully regain stability. In response to the escalating chaos, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) temporarily eased some guidelines to help airlines navigate the sudden capacity crunch.

Financial Strain, Industry Challenges Ahead

The fallout has extended to financial markets. Credit ratings agency Moody’s warned that the prolonged disruption could inflict significant financial stress on IndiGo, triggering a sell-off in its shares, reported Economic Times.

Despite calls for greater competition in the aviation sector, potential entrants face significant challenges. Air India and Akasa Air remain constrained by global aircraft shortages, while Indian corporates are reluctant to venture into aviation due to high investment requirements and thin margins.