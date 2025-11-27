Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mewat Lawyer Arrested In Third ISI-Linked Case This Year; Family Cries Foul

Mewat Lawyer Arrested In Third ISI-Linked Case This Year; Family Cries Foul

The FIR has been lodged at the Tauru Sadar Police Station under sections related to anti-national activities

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Haryana Police have arrested a lawyer from Nuh on charges of suspected espionage for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), marking the third such case reported from the Mewat region this year. The accused, Rizwan, a resident of Kharakhri village in Tauru and a practising advocate, was detained along with another man, Ajay Arora, officials confirmed.

Case Registered Under Anti-National Activity Provisions

The FIR has been lodged at the Tauru Sadar Police Station under sections related to anti-national activities. Police sources allege that Rizwan maintained online contact with individuals in Pakistan and was involved in suspicious financial transactions believed to be linked to the ISI network.

Investigators have secured eight days’ remand for both accused as they attempt to track the source and flow of the alleged money trail. Officials also said they are working to recover Rs 40 lakh, which they suspect is associated with the purported espionage operation. Both men are scheduled to be produced in court on 4 December.

Family Rejects Charges, Claims Innocent Contact With Relatives

Rizwan’s family has rejected the allegations, asserting that his communication with people in Pakistan was limited to relatives and insisting he had no role in any espionage activity.

Two Earlier Espionage Arrests in 2024

This is the third alleged ISI-linked arrest in Mewat this year.

In May, police arrested Mohammad Tarif, a quack from Kangarka in Tauru Safar, for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistani handlers and providing Indian SIM cards to operatives linked to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

Earlier, police detained Arman, 26, from Rajaka village in Nuh for allegedly sharing information with Pakistani contacts. Officials said a mobile phone was recovered from him.


Published at : 27 Nov 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mewat ISI Pakistan Misrepresentation Mewat Lawyer

