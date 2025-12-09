Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US

Trump signals possible new tariffs on Indian rice and Canadian fertilizer after farmers warn that low-priced imports are hurting U.S. producers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 07:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump has indicated that his administration is prepared to tighten trade barriers on key agricultural imports after American farmers raised alarms over foreign goods flooding the market at artificially low prices. The remarks came during a White House roundtable where Trump unveiled a $12 billion support package aimed at stabilizing struggling agricultural producers.

Farmers Push For Tougher Trade Action

Producers from across the country told the President that subsidized foreign rice, particularly from India, was eroding market prices at home and placing U.S. growers at a severe disadvantage. Several participants urged the administration to intervene decisively, warning that continued import pressure could destabilize domestic production in the long run.

Responding to these concerns, Trump accused certain international suppliers of undercutting the American market. He described their practices as “cheating,” asserting that U.S. authorities would look into claims of rice being dumped into the country at rates American farmers cannot compete with.

ALSO READ: Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30

Rice Imports Under Scrutiny

Pressing the issue directly, Trump turned to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during the meeting.

“Why is India allowed to do that—dumping rice into the U.S.? They have to pay tariffs. Do they have an exemption on rice?” Trump asked.

Bessent replied: “No, sir. We’re still working on their trade deal…”

The exchange highlighted the administration’s frustration with what it views as unfair advantages enjoyed by some trading partners. Trump made his stance clear, concluding: “They should not be dumping rice. They cannot do that.”

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tariffs Donald Trump Canada US
