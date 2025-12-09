Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha

'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday spoke on the IndiGo crisis, stressing that the airline is being held accountable and that operations are stabilising fast. Naidu asserted that safety in civil aviation is "completely non-negotiable" and "no airline, however large, will be permitted to cause hardship to passengers".

He also assured that the government is taking long-term measures to make India's aviation sector more passenger-centric. 

"Operations are stabilising fast, safety remains fully in force, IndiGo is being held accountable, passengers' convenience and dignity are being protected, and long-term measures are underway to take India's aviation sector more passenger-centric," he said.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Breaking News
