Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that institutions in India have been captured, with a particular focus on the Election Commission. In his speech, he called for several electoral reforms to enhance transparency and accountability. Gandhi suggested that all political parties should be provided with a machine-readable voter list, advocated for revoking the law that allows the destruction of CCTV footage, and demanded full access to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for parties and candidates. He also urged amending the law that grants the Chief Election Commissioner unchecked powers, focusing on the need for stronger democratic oversight in the electoral process. Gandhi further alleged that the institutional framework of the country is being systematically captured.

Education System Being Corrupt

He claimed that the education system is being influenced, with Vice Chancellors appointed based on organisational affiliation rather than merit, capability, or scientific temper. In his speech he also questions the alleged capture of intelligence agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax Department, and the strategic placement of bureaucrats who, he said, support a particular ideology and target opposition voices. Gandhi also urged amending the law that grants the Chief Election Commissioner unchecked powers, highlighting the need for stronger democratic oversight in the electoral process.

Gandhi Reflects On India's History

Rahul Gandhi’s speech also contained a reflection on history, where he spoke about Mahatma Gandhi being pierced by three bullets on 30 January 1948, and Nathuram Godse assassinating the father of the nation. He said, “Today, our friends do not embrace him, they have pushed him away. This is an uncomfortable truth.” Gandhi added that the project did not end with Gandhiji’s assassination. He emphasised that all institutions in India have emerged from the vote and claimed that the RSS aims to capture these institutions, marking the next step in the systematic takeover of India’s institutional framework.