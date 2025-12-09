Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAccess To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform

Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform

Rahul Gandhi called for electoral reforms, criticised institutional capture, and reflected on Gandhi's legacy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that institutions in India have been captured, with a particular focus on the Election Commission. In his speech, he called for several electoral reforms to enhance transparency and accountability. Gandhi suggested that all political parties should be provided with a machine-readable voter list, advocated for revoking the law that allows the destruction of CCTV footage, and demanded full access to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for parties and candidates. He also urged amending the law that grants the Chief Election Commissioner unchecked powers, focusing on the need for stronger democratic oversight in the electoral process. Gandhi further alleged that the institutional framework of the country is being systematically captured.

Education System Being Corrupt 

He claimed that the education system is being influenced, with Vice Chancellors appointed based on organisational affiliation rather than merit, capability, or scientific temper. In his speech he also questions the alleged capture of intelligence agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax Department, and the strategic placement of bureaucrats who, he said, support a particular ideology and target opposition voices. Gandhi also urged amending the law that grants the Chief Election Commissioner unchecked powers, highlighting the need for stronger democratic oversight in the electoral process.

Gandhi Reflects On India's History

Rahul Gandhi’s speech also contained a reflection on history, where he spoke about Mahatma Gandhi being pierced by three bullets on 30 January 1948, and Nathuram Godse assassinating the father of the nation. He said, “Today, our friends do not embrace him, they have pushed him away. This is an uncomfortable truth.” Gandhi added that the project did not end with Gandhiji’s assassination. He emphasised that all institutions in India have emerged from the vote and claimed that the RSS aims to capture these institutions, marking the next step in the systematic takeover of India’s institutional framework.

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nathuram Godse EVM Mahatma Gandhi Electoral Reform Rahul Gandhi News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Next Project After Gandhiji's Assassination...': Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Alleging Capture Of Institutions
'Next Project After Gandhiji's Assassination...': Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Alleging Capture Of Institutions
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget