Maharashtra ATS Conducts Raids In Pune In Ongoing ISIS Module Probe

Maharashtra ATS and Pune police raid homes and offices of 19 suspects linked to ISIS module, seeking evidence on radicalisation, recruitment, and explosives fabrication in Pune.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): In a major development in the ongoing probe into the Pune ISIS module case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), along with Pune police, on Thursday conducted extensive search operations across multiple parts of the city.

The coordinated raids were carried out at the residences and offices of 19 suspected individuals in Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanwadi and Bhosari areas, officials said.

According to a press statement issued by Maharashtra ATS, "In connection with the investigation of the accused arrested in C.R. no. 7/2023 of ATS, the anti-terrorism squad (ATS), Maharashtra state, Mumbai, on 09/10/2025, conducted searches and inquiries at the houses and offices of 19 suspected individuals in the areas of Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanwadi, and Bhosari."

The case was linked to the arrest of several individuals accused of being part of a sleeper ISIS module operating in Maharashtra. The suspects were reportedly involved in radicalisation, recruitment and fabrication of explosive devices as part of a larger terror conspiracy.

The case came to light in 2023 when the Pune police initially detained two suspects from the Kothrud area in a bike theft case after searches of their residence and subsequent investigation revealed their alleged links to ISIS operatives, leading to the case being transferred to the Maharashtra ATS and later involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Several accused, including Shamil Saquib Nachan and Rizwan Ali, were arrested earlier for their alleged roles in administering allegiance to ISIS and organising weapons and explosives training.

During the operation conducted on Thursday, teams from ATS Mumbai and Pune police jointly carried out simultaneous searches to uncover digital evidence, documents and communication devices possibly linked to the module's network.

ATS has also taken a few suspects into custody for questioning. No official confirmation has been made yet regarding any fresh arrests or seizures. Further investigation is underway. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Pune Pune Police Recruitment Maharashtra ATS Explosives NIA Radicalisation ISIS Module Rizwan Ali Terror Probe Shamil Saquib Nachan
