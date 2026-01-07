Shopkeeper’s Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Influencer In Ludhiana Over Extortion Charges

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Facebook influencer has been arrested in Punjab’s Ludhiana after police registered an FIR accusing him of extortion and intimidation. The Division No. 7 police have initiated an investigation into the case and are also examining the accused’s past record.

Shopkeeper Alleges Threats And Extortion

The complainant, Sanjay Sharma, told the police that a man identified as Vishal Kapoor visited his tea shop and introduced himself as a journalist. According to Sharma, a drug addict who was present at the shop fled on seeing Kapoor.

Sharma alleged that Kapoor caught the man, took him back to the shop and began recording videos. In the video, the man is heard saying, “I buy drugs from this tea seller.”

Kapoor then showed the video to Sharma and allegedly threatened him, falsely accusing him of selling drugs. Sharma claimed Kapoor took Rs 10,000 from him and left after promising to delete the video.

Fish Seller Also Allegedly Targeted

According to Sharma’s complaint, Kapoor later threatened a fish seller, Ramdhari Sahni, in Bihari Colony and allegedly extorted Rs 12,400 from him.

Sharma further alleged that three days later, Kapoor uploaded a video of his tea shop on social media. On January 6, Kapoor allegedly threatened him again, saying, “I will make you choke.”

Fresh Threats Prompt Police Complaint

Sharma said Kapoor continued issuing threats and on January 6, 2026, allegedly threatened to kidnap him. Distressed by repeated intimidation, Sharma filed a complaint with the police.

Following the complaint, police arrested Vishal Kapoor. There was commotion outside the tea shop on Monday night. Kapoor has denied all allegations.

Police Say Probe Is Ongoing

ACP Sumit Sood confirmed that Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Geeta Nagar, had lodged a complaint against Vishal Kapoor, accusing him of indecent behaviour and extortion.

“After investigation, a case has been registered,” Sood said, adding that only one formal complaint has been received so far. “Some people are making verbal allegations. Nothing can be concluded until a complete investigation is conducted.”

Police have urged the public to report any instance of blackmail or extortion to the nearest police station instead of panicking.