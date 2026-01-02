Drunk Driving In Ludhiana? Your Licence Could Be Suspended Under New Traffic Crackdown

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDrunk Driving In Ludhiana? Your Licence Could Be Suspended Under New Traffic Crackdown

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 06:49 PM (IST)

As New Year 2026 begins with celebrations across the city, the Ludhiana traffic police have announced stricter enforcement against drunk driving. Authorities will now set up checkpoints seven days a week to catch motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. Earlier, such checkpoints were operational only on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Officials said the move is aimed at curbing accidents and improving road safety. The traffic police currently issue around 500 liquor-related challans every month, a figure expected to rise with the increase in checkpoints.

City Divided Into Eight Zones For Enforcement

To implement the crackdown, the traffic police have divided Ludhiana into eight zones. Two supervision officers have been posted above the in-charges of each zone. In addition, one inspector is working as an administrative officer, while one lady inspector has been appointed as a beat in-charge.

A total of 12 officers will be deployed on rotational duty, with a specific focus on setting up roadblocks to catch drunk drivers.

Fine And Licence Suspension For Violators

According to traffic police data, more than 4,500 people were issued challans for drunk driving in 2025. If caught driving under the influence of alcohol, offenders face a fine of Rs 5,000. Along with the monetary penalty, the driver’s licence can be suspended for three months.

57 Drunk Drivers Challaned On New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve, the traffic police carried out a special blockade to prevent alcohol-related chaos on city roads. During the drive, challans were issued to 57 drivers for drunk driving.

Four teams were deployed at key locations, including Vishwakarma Chowk and the South City Bus Stand, to enforce the checks and deter violations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Ludhiana Drunk Driving New Traffic Crackdown Police Steps Up Checks
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
