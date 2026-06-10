Stents Forced On Patients For Ayushman Funds? Lucknow's KGMU Under Scanner

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KGMU probes alleged Ayushman Bharat fund misuse via heart stents.

Panel reviews records, investigating multiple stents and medical necessity.

Doctors' leave cancelled; outsourced staff and company face action.

Ayushman Mitras removed, ensuring medical and administrative scrutiny.

A major controversy has surfaced at King George's Medical University in Lucknow after allegations emerged that multiple heart stents may have been implanted in patients to allegedly misuse funds under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The university administration has now constituted a special inquiry panel to investigate the matter.

The probe began after questions were raised over several cardiac patients reportedly receiving as many as five stents each during treatment at the university’s cardiology department. Authorities are examining whether all the procedures were medically necessary or if government healthcare funds were improperly utilised.

Five-Member Panel Begins Investigation

A five-member committee has been tasked with reviewing angioplasty and stent implantation records from the past year. Investigators are scrutinising patient files, angiography reports, hospital admission records, and payment details linked to Ayushman Bharat claims.

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Sources said the panel is also looking into cases where patients were admitted multiple times for repeated procedures. Concerns have reportedly been flagged over incomplete medical documentation and irregularities in treatment histories.

Doctors’ Leave Cancelled, Staff Under Scanner

As the inquiry widened, the university administration cancelled the leave of doctors and staff connected to the cases and directed them to remain available for questioning. Action has also been initiated against certain outsourced employees, while the process to blacklist a private company linked to the controversy is underway.

Officials are additionally gathering feedback from cardiac patients as part of the investigation.

Ayushman Staff Removed From Cardiac Cases

In another key step, the university removed Ayushman Mitras handling heart-stent related cases and replaced them with regular institutional staff. Authorities say multiple levels of medical and administrative scrutiny are now being carried out to determine whether protocols were violated.

The alleged irregularities come even as the hospital is already facing scrutiny in another suspected scam linked to cancer medicines.

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