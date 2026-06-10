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HomeCitiesStents Forced On Patients For Ayushman Funds? Lucknow's KGMU Under Scanner

Stents Forced On Patients For Ayushman Funds? Lucknow's KGMU Under Scanner

The probe began after questions were raised over several cardiac patients reportedly receiving as many as five stents each during treatment at the university’s cardiology department.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KGMU probes alleged Ayushman Bharat fund misuse via heart stents.
  • Panel reviews records, investigating multiple stents and medical necessity.
  • Doctors' leave cancelled; outsourced staff and company face action.
  • Ayushman Mitras removed, ensuring medical and administrative scrutiny.

A major controversy has surfaced at King George's Medical University in Lucknow after allegations emerged that multiple heart stents may have been implanted in patients to allegedly misuse funds under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The university administration has now constituted a special inquiry panel to investigate the matter.

The probe began after questions were raised over several cardiac patients reportedly receiving as many as five stents each during treatment at the university’s cardiology department. Authorities are examining whether all the procedures were medically necessary or if government healthcare funds were improperly utilised.

Five-Member Panel Begins Investigation

A five-member committee has been tasked with reviewing angioplasty and stent implantation records from the past year. Investigators are scrutinising patient files, angiography reports, hospital admission records, and payment details linked to Ayushman Bharat claims.

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Sources said the panel is also looking into cases where patients were admitted multiple times for repeated procedures. Concerns have reportedly been flagged over incomplete medical documentation and irregularities in treatment histories.

Doctors’ Leave Cancelled, Staff Under Scanner

As the inquiry widened, the university administration cancelled the leave of doctors and staff connected to the cases and directed them to remain available for questioning. Action has also been initiated against certain outsourced employees, while the process to blacklist a private company linked to the controversy is underway.

Officials are additionally gathering feedback from cardiac patients as part of the investigation.

Ayushman Staff Removed From Cardiac Cases

In another key step, the university removed Ayushman Mitras handling heart-stent related cases and replaced them with regular institutional staff. Authorities say multiple levels of medical and administrative scrutiny are now being carried out to determine whether protocols were violated.

The alleged irregularities come even as the hospital is already facing scrutiny in another suspected scam linked to cancer medicines.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main controversy at King George's Medical University?

Allegations have surfaced that multiple heart stents were implanted in patients to misuse funds under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Some patients reportedly received up to five stents.

Who is investigating the allegations at the university?

A special five-member inquiry panel, constituted by the university administration, is investigating the matter. They are scrutinizing records from the past year.

What specific records are being examined by the inquiry panel?

The panel is reviewing angioplasty and stent implantation records, patient files, angiography reports, hospital admission records, and payment details linked to Ayushman Bharat claims from the past year.

What administrative actions have been taken during the inquiry?

Doctors' leave has been cancelled, outsourced employees face action, and a private company is being blacklisted. Ayushman Mitras handling cardiac cases have also been replaced.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
KGMU Lucknow Stent Row Lucknow
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