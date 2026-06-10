Madhya Pradesh Scraps Two-Child Rule For Govt Jobs

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to withdraw the long-standing “two-child policy” linked to government employment, providing major relief to job aspirants and state employees. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday directed officials to remove the provision that disqualified candidates with more than two children from government recruitment and departmental appointments.

Following the directive, the General Administration Department has been asked to amend the relevant provisions in the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules. The government also said the draft rule has been removed from the official portal with immediate effect.

Two-Child Policy Since 2001

The policy had been in place since 2001, when the state introduced the rule as part of population control measures. Under the provision, individuals with more than two living children born on or after January 26, 2001, were considered ineligible for government jobs. The rule applied not only to direct recruitment but also to promotions within government departments.

Its impact extended to serving employees as well. Under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, having more than two children after the cut-off date could invite disciplinary action against government staff.

The state government said the provision had been under review for some time. Employee unions had repeatedly urged the administration to reconsider the rule, arguing that it had become outdated and was causing unnecessary hardship for many families.

Officials said a revised draft of the rules will now be prepared and published for public feedback before the final notification is issued. Until then, the two-child condition will no longer be enforced for recruitment or service-related matters.

The move marks a significant policy shift by the Mohan Yadav government after more than two decades of the rule remaining in force.