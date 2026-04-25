An 11-year-old boy named Divyansh was found with severe injuries outside his home. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead.
11-Year-Old Gurukul Student Found Dead In Lucknow, Family Alleges Brutality
The child’s family alleges severe physical abuse, citing multiple injuries and burn marks on his body. Police have arrested the Gurukul operator and his associate, who is accused of destroying evidence.
- 11-year-old boy found dead outside home after gurukul admission.
- Family alleges severe injuries and torture by gurukul operator.
- Police arrest operator and associate, awaiting post-mortem results.
- Village mourns the loss of the promising young student.
Shock and anger have gripped Gairiya village in Maharajpur after the body of an 11-year-old boy was allegedly dumped outside his home by unidentified car occupants, triggering outrage and grief across the community.
The victim, Divyansh, had recently been enrolled in a gurukul in Lucknow’s Alamnagar area, where free Vedic education was promised. His father, Narendra Kumar Dwivedi, a factory worker struggling with financial hardship, had hoped to secure a better future for his only son through education. The child was admitted on April 15.
Child Was ‘Happy’ Hours Before Incident, Then Found Injured
According to the family, Divyansh spoke to his sister Deepika over the phone on Tuesday morning and appeared normal and cheerful. However, by Wednesday morning, relatives were informed that the boy had reportedly fallen from stairs and sustained injuries.
As the family prepared to travel to Lucknow, a car arrived around 9 am. The gurukul operator, identified as Kanhaiya Mishra, allegedly left the child a short distance from the house and fled. When the family reached the spot, they found the boy wrapped in a sheet, bearing severe injuries.
He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sarsaul and later referred to Halat Hospital, but he had already died.
Family Alleges Torture; Police Examine Evidence
Relatives have alleged that the child’s body bore multiple injury marks, including burns resembling cigarette wounds. They suspect extreme physical abuse and have raised fears of further wrongdoing.
Senior police officials, including ADCP Anjali Vishwakarma and ACP Abhishek Kumar Pandey, reached the scene with forensic teams to collect evidence. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation and are awaiting post-mortem findings to determine the exact cause of death.
Meanwhile, police have arrested the gurukul operator and a female associate. An FIR is being registered, and a team is expected to visit Lucknow to further probe the case.
Father Breaks Down; Village Mourns Loss
The tragedy has left the family devastated. Narendra Dwivedi rushed home from work upon hearing the news and broke down while holding his son’s body. “He was my only son. I had dreamed of my old age resting on his shoulders,” he said.
Divyansh’s sister recalled that he was excited about his admission and was a bright student. His uncle has demanded strict punishment, alleging that the child was subjected to severe brutality before his death.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the 11-year-old boy in Gairiya village?
Who is accused of bringing the boy home?
The gurukul operator, Kanhaiya Mishra, and a female associate are accused of bringing the boy home and leaving him there before fleeing.
What do the family members allege happened to the boy?
The family alleges that Divyansh suffered extreme physical abuse, with injury marks including burns resembling cigarette wounds.
What action has been taken by the police?
The police have arrested the gurukul operator and a female associate. They are investigating the case and awaiting post-mortem findings.