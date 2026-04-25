11-Year-Old Gurukul Student Found Dead In Lucknow, Family Alleges Brutality

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 11-year-old boy found dead outside home after gurukul admission.

Family alleges severe injuries and torture by gurukul operator.

Police arrest operator and associate, awaiting post-mortem results.

Village mourns the loss of the promising young student.

Shock and anger have gripped Gairiya village in Maharajpur after the body of an 11-year-old boy was allegedly dumped outside his home by unidentified car occupants, triggering outrage and grief across the community.

The victim, Divyansh, had recently been enrolled in a gurukul in Lucknow’s Alamnagar area, where free Vedic education was promised. His father, Narendra Kumar Dwivedi, a factory worker struggling with financial hardship, had hoped to secure a better future for his only son through education. The child was admitted on April 15.

Child Was ‘Happy’ Hours Before Incident, Then Found Injured

According to the family, Divyansh spoke to his sister Deepika over the phone on Tuesday morning and appeared normal and cheerful. However, by Wednesday morning, relatives were informed that the boy had reportedly fallen from stairs and sustained injuries.

As the family prepared to travel to Lucknow, a car arrived around 9 am. The gurukul operator, identified as Kanhaiya Mishra, allegedly left the child a short distance from the house and fled. When the family reached the spot, they found the boy wrapped in a sheet, bearing severe injuries.

He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sarsaul and later referred to Halat Hospital, but he had already died.

Family Alleges Torture; Police Examine Evidence

Relatives have alleged that the child’s body bore multiple injury marks, including burns resembling cigarette wounds. They suspect extreme physical abuse and have raised fears of further wrongdoing.

Senior police officials, including ADCP Anjali Vishwakarma and ACP Abhishek Kumar Pandey, reached the scene with forensic teams to collect evidence. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation and are awaiting post-mortem findings to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the gurukul operator and a female associate. An FIR is being registered, and a team is expected to visit Lucknow to further probe the case.

Father Breaks Down; Village Mourns Loss

The tragedy has left the family devastated. Narendra Dwivedi rushed home from work upon hearing the news and broke down while holding his son’s body. “He was my only son. I had dreamed of my old age resting on his shoulders,” he said.

Divyansh’s sister recalled that he was excited about his admission and was a bright student. His uncle has demanded strict punishment, alleging that the child was subjected to severe brutality before his death.