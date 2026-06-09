Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLucknow Auto Driver Sexually Harasses Two Women Passengers, Held After Encounter

Lucknow Auto Driver Sexually Harasses Two Women Passengers, Held After Encounter

Police said the accused, a repeat offender, was injured in retaliatory firing after allegedly opening fire on a police team attempting to apprehend him.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Auto-rickshaw driver assaulted two women, diverted from route.
  • Police arrested accused after an encounter; he sustained injury.
  • Accused Haseeb identified; previously committed similar crimes.

An auto-rickshaw driver accused of sexually harassing and assaulting two women who were travelling to appear for an examination was arrested following a police encounter in Lucknow, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday morning in the Para police station area. The accused was taken into custody later in the night after allegedly opening fire on a police team attempting to intercept him.

Women Allegedly Taken to Isolated Area

In a statement issued late Monday night, police said the accused picked up the two women near the Charbagh bus stand. The women had boarded the auto-rickshaw for Alambagh while travelling to take an examination.

Investigators said that instead of driving them to their destination, the driver allegedly diverted the vehicle to a secluded location near the Ramlila Ground in the Para police station area and attempted to assault them.

ALSO READ: Man Zooms Into Scenic Hill Photo, Discovers Body Hanging From Tree Near Mumbai

Police said the women resisted, following which the accused allegedly beat and abused them. The assault left both women with serious injuries.

A case was subsequently registered under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), PTI reported.

Arrest Follows Police Encounter

Police said a team acting on a tip-off located the accused's auto-rickshaw in the Para police station area and signalled him to stop.

However, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the police personnel. The team retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury to his leg.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Rani Laxmi Bai Hospital for treatment, the police statement said.

Officials added that the auto-rickshaw allegedly used in the crime, along with a country-made pistol and live and spent cartridges, was recovered from the accused.

ALSO READ: SIM Swaps, Secret Shelters, Nepal Trail: How STF Nabbed TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Khan

Accused Identified as Repeat Offender

The arrested man was identified as Haseeb, a resident of the Sandila police station area in Hardoi district.

During interrogation, investigators found that Haseeb was allegedly involved in a similar crime in 2024. Police said that in the earlier case, he had picked up a woman in his auto-rickshaw, taken her to a secluded location and raped her in Hardoi district.

Further investigation into the latest case is underway, police said.

Before You Go

Middle East Alert: US Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Tensions

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Lucknow UTTAR PRADESH Lucknow News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Lucknow Auto Driver Sexually Harasses Two Women Passengers, Held After Encounter
Lucknow Auto Driver Sexually Harasses Two Women Passengers, Held After Encounter
Cities
Top Officials Review Amarnath Yatra Arrangements Along Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Top Officials Review Amarnath Yatra Arrangements Along Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Cities
Man Zooms Into Scenic Hill Photo, Discovers Body Hanging From Tree Near Mumbai
Man Zooms Into Scenic Hill Photo, Discovers Body Hanging From Tree Near Mumbai
Cities
UP Cops Prevent Suicide After Meta Alert Over Instagram Post
UP Cops Prevent Suicide After Meta Alert Over Instagram Post
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Alert: US Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Tensions
Middle East Crisis: Trump Warns Netanyahu Against Escalation Amid Rising Iran Tensions
Global Politics: Trump Faces Loud Crowd Reaction During NBA Finals Appearance in New York City
West Bengal Politics: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil Amid Rebel MP Claims and Internal Rift Row
POK Unrest: Mass Protests Erupt Against Pakistan Amid Curbs, Security Crackdown Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget