Lucknow Auto Driver Sexually Harasses Two Women Passengers, Held After Encounter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Auto-rickshaw driver assaulted two women, diverted from route.

Police arrested accused after an encounter; he sustained injury.

Accused Haseeb identified; previously committed similar crimes.

An auto-rickshaw driver accused of sexually harassing and assaulting two women who were travelling to appear for an examination was arrested following a police encounter in Lucknow, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday morning in the Para police station area. The accused was taken into custody later in the night after allegedly opening fire on a police team attempting to intercept him.

Women Allegedly Taken to Isolated Area

In a statement issued late Monday night, police said the accused picked up the two women near the Charbagh bus stand. The women had boarded the auto-rickshaw for Alambagh while travelling to take an examination.

Investigators said that instead of driving them to their destination, the driver allegedly diverted the vehicle to a secluded location near the Ramlila Ground in the Para police station area and attempted to assault them.

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Police said the women resisted, following which the accused allegedly beat and abused them. The assault left both women with serious injuries.

A case was subsequently registered under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), PTI reported.

Arrest Follows Police Encounter

Police said a team acting on a tip-off located the accused's auto-rickshaw in the Para police station area and signalled him to stop.

However, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the police personnel. The team retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury to his leg.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Rani Laxmi Bai Hospital for treatment, the police statement said.

Officials added that the auto-rickshaw allegedly used in the crime, along with a country-made pistol and live and spent cartridges, was recovered from the accused.

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Accused Identified as Repeat Offender

The arrested man was identified as Haseeb, a resident of the Sandila police station area in Hardoi district.

During interrogation, investigators found that Haseeb was allegedly involved in a similar crime in 2024. Police said that in the earlier case, he had picked up a woman in his auto-rickshaw, taken her to a secluded location and raped her in Hardoi district.

Further investigation into the latest case is underway, police said.