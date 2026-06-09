Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMan Zooms Into Scenic Hill Photo, Discovers Body Hanging From Tree Near Mumbai

Man Zooms Into Scenic Hill Photo, Discovers Body Hanging From Tree Near Mumbai

The unusual manner in which the body was discovered, through a zoomed-in photograph rather than by passersby, has drawn significant attention locally.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 10:50 AM (IST)

A shocking discovery was made in Maharashtra's Virar taluka after a man photographing a scenic hillside accidentally spotted a body hanging from a tree when he zoomed in on an image captured on his mobile phone.

The incident came to light near the Kulswai Mata Temple in the Kashid Kopar area of Mandvi, triggering panic among local residents. Police were alerted and later recovered the body from the hilltop location.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 am on Monday when 25-year-old Daksh Patil was taking photographs near the temple. While reviewing the images, he zoomed in on a shot of the surrounding hills and noticed what appeared to be a person hanging from a tree.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, Patil immediately informed the Mandvi Police, who rushed to the spot along with local residents.

Body Identified Through Aadhaar Card

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the man had allegedly died by suicide. An Aadhaar card recovered from the body helped authorities identify the deceased as 34-year-old Lalmohan Paras Chauhan, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials are working to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

Investigation Underway

Police said the exact reason behind the suspected suicide remains unclear. Investigators are examining all angles and attempting to contact the deceased's family members.

The unusual manner in which the body was discovered, through a zoomed-in photograph rather than by passersby, has drawn significant attention locally. Authorities have urged anyone with information about the deceased's recent movements to come forward as the investigation continues.

Before You Go

Infrastructure: Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough Achieved, Both Ends Connected in Landmark Connectivity Project

Published at : 09 Jun 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Mumbai News Maharashtra'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Man Zooms Into Scenic Hill Photo, Discovers Body Hanging From Tree Near Mumbai
Man Zooms Into Scenic Hill Photo, Discovers Body Hanging From Tree Near Mumbai
Cities
UP Cops Prevent Suicide After Meta Alert Over Instagram Post
UP Cops Prevent Suicide After Meta Alert Over Instagram Post
Cities
Relief For Khan Sir As Patna Court Grants Stay On Arrest In Coaching Centre Firing Case
Relief For Khan Sir As Patna Court Grants Stay On Arrest In Coaching Centre Firing Case
Cities
'All Of Us Will Start Suffocating': Delhi HC Raises Concern Over Centre's Polo Club Takeover Plan
'Delhi Will Suffocate': High Court On Centre's Plan To Take Over Polo Club
Advertisement

Videos

Infrastructure: Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough Achieved, Both Ends Connected in Landmark Connectivity Project
Bihar News: Court Stays Arrest of Khan Sir in Coaching Centre Firing Case, Investigation Continues
Madhya Pradesh Politics: Congress Likely to Shift MLAs to Karnataka Amid Fears of Cross-Voting in Madhya Pradesh
Middle East Crisis: Israel–Iran Hostilities Pause for 24 Hours Amid Diplomatic Pressure, Houthis Escalate Claims
West Bengal Politics: TMC Faces Internal Turmoil as MPs Rebel, Leadership Under Pressure in West Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget