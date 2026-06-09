Man Zooms Into Scenic Hill Photo, Discovers Body Hanging From Tree Near Mumbai

A shocking discovery was made in Maharashtra's Virar taluka after a man photographing a scenic hillside accidentally spotted a body hanging from a tree when he zoomed in on an image captured on his mobile phone.

The incident came to light near the Kulswai Mata Temple in the Kashid Kopar area of Mandvi, triggering panic among local residents. Police were alerted and later recovered the body from the hilltop location.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 am on Monday when 25-year-old Daksh Patil was taking photographs near the temple. While reviewing the images, he zoomed in on a shot of the surrounding hills and noticed what appeared to be a person hanging from a tree.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, Patil immediately informed the Mandvi Police, who rushed to the spot along with local residents.

Body Identified Through Aadhaar Card

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the man had allegedly died by suicide. An Aadhaar card recovered from the body helped authorities identify the deceased as 34-year-old Lalmohan Paras Chauhan, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials are working to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

Investigation Underway

Police said the exact reason behind the suspected suicide remains unclear. Investigators are examining all angles and attempting to contact the deceased's family members.

The unusual manner in which the body was discovered, through a zoomed-in photograph rather than by passersby, has drawn significant attention locally. Authorities have urged anyone with information about the deceased's recent movements to come forward as the investigation continues.