Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LPU students protested alleged rape claims, turning violent Sunday.

Mobile internet suspended; NH-44 blocked for 15 hours.

LPU suspended classes; Chief Minister ordered strict action.

Police registered rape case, SIT formed; LPU denies.

Mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in Phagwara and areas around Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Monday as a precautionary measure following violent protests on the campus over an alleged rape case.

An advisory received by users said, “As per the Government's instruction, internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area.” The suspension comes a day after students protesting over claims that an outsider raped a female student allegedly vandalised property, clashed with police and blocked the National Highway-44 outside the university.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered strict action against the culprits. According to the Punjab CMO, Mann has directed DGP Gaurav Yadav to go to the spot and assess the situation.

NH-44 Reopened After 15-Hour Blockade

Traffic on NH-44, which had remained blocked for more than 15 hours, was restored in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said. He added that the situation was peaceful and under control.

A police force continued to remain deployed outside the LPU campus on Monday morning. Several students were seen leaving for their homes after the university suspended regular classes for 10 days from Monday.

LPU has also postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice. Students have been allowed to return home during the period after consulting their parents or guardians.

Those choosing to remain on campus have been advised to stay inside their hostels or places of residence, avoid unnecessary movement and keep away from any unrest for their safety.

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Heavy Police Force Deployed After Clashes

The protests turned violent on Sunday evening when students allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and attacked their vehicles, leaving several cops injured, officials said.

Police had been attempting to clear the students who had blocked NH-44 outside the campus since around 8 am. Officials said some protesters first threw water bottles at the police and clashed with them, following which police used a lathi charge and the students moved towards the campus.

Once inside the university premises, however, the protesters allegedly resumed stone-pelting and targeted police personnel and vehicles.

A large police contingent led by ADGP M F Farooqui entered the campus late Sunday night. A flag march was subsequently carried out, with senior officers including Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh, DIG (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla and Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora accompanying the force.

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Rape Case Under Investigation

Police have registered a rape case against an unknown person following a complaint from students, while an SIT has been constituted to investigate the allegation.

The university, however, has described claims that the alleged crime took place on its campus as rumours. The investigation is continuing to establish what happened and identify the accused, if any.

The LPU unrest came a day after protests at Chitkara University in Patiala, where students allegedly set a police vehicle on fire over unverified claims that two female students had died by suicide on the university premises.

Videos circulating on social media from the LPU protests showed people, purportedly students, damaging window panes and flower pots and setting some objects on fire. Chants demanding justice could also be heard in the footage.