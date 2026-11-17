An old house collapsed in Delhi's Jwala Nagar area on Tuesday, killing a three-month-old child and leaving several others injured. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Vivek Vihar police station in Shahdara district.

According to initial information, around seven to eight people were rescued from the debris after the building collapsed. Teams from the Delhi Fire Department, Delhi Police and ambulance services rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The incident triggered panic in the neighbourhood, with local residents also joining emergency personnel in efforts to remove the debris and rescue those trapped.

North MCD Chairman Pankaj Luthra said the building was around 40-50 years old and confirmed the death of the infant.

"This was a 40-50-year-old building. A three-month-old child died in the incident," Luthra said.

Seven To Eight People Rescued From Debris

The collapse was reported at around 10 am, following which the fire department received a distress call at approximately 10.13 am. Two fire tenders were initially dispatched to the location.

The house was situated in a narrow lane in Jwala Nagar, making it difficult for rescue personnel to access the site and carry out operations. Firefighters, police personnel and local residents worked together to clear the rubble and pull out those trapped.

The rescued people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A child was earlier reported to be in critical condition, although further details about the injured were awaited.

Cause Of Building Collapse Yet To Be Ascertained

The exact cause of the collapse remains unknown. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud noise at around 10 am and rushed outside to find that the house had collapsed. A cloud of dust engulfed the area, while cries for help prompted residents to gather at the spot.

Some residents alerted the police and fire department, while others immediately began removing the debris to help rescue those trapped underneath.

The building was reportedly around two-and-a-half storeys tall, with its upper portion collapsing in the incident.