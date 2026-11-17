MS Dhoni will transition from his playing role to become the Team Mentor for Chennai Super Kings, starting ahead of IPL 2027. This change was announced via social media on retention day.
MS Dhoni Retires As CSK Player, Takes Up Mentor Role For IPL 2027
CSK have shared a major update on MS Dhoni after the veteran missed the entirety of IPL 2026 due to injury.
- MS Dhoni transitions to Chennai Super Kings mentor role.
- CSK confirmed his new position for the IPL 2027 season.
- Dhoni led the franchise to five Indian Premier League titles.
Dhoni CSK Mentor: The familiar sight of MS Dhoni walking out to bat in yellow has now become a thing of the past. Chennai Super Kings have confirmed a major change in the cricketer's association with the franchise, announcing that he will move away from his playing role and take charge as the team's mentor ahead of IPL 2027. The announcement came through an emotional social media post on retention day, with CSK celebrating Dhoni's extraordinary connection with the franchise while welcoming him into a new position.
From Captain To Mentor: Dhoni's Incredible CSK Journey
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🦁💛 A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛 Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home. Read more : https://t.co/YKsoHYE51A #WhistlePodu— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026
CSK stated in their social media post:
"A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning."
"From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home."
Dhoni's IPL story began in 2008, when he took charge of Chennai Super Kings in the tournament's inaugural edition.
The team reached the final that year but fell short against Rajasthan Royals.
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That defeat proved to be only the beginning of a remarkable journey. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK went on to lift the IPL trophy five times.
He also guided the franchise to two Champions League T20 titles, adding to an extraordinary collection of silverware.
His influence extended well beyond captaincy, making him one of the most important figures in the franchise's history.
Dhoni's IPL Numbers & The End Of An Era
With the bat, Dhoni leaves behind an impressive record.
Across 242 IPL innings, he accumulated 5,439 runs, establishing himself as one of the competition's most recognised finishers.
He missed the entirety of IPL 2026 because of injury, leaving supporters uncertain about whether they would see him return for another season.
Many fans were hoping for one more playing campaign in the yellow jersey.
Instead, Dhoni will remain part of the CSK setup in a different capacity. His presence in the dugout may continue, but his playing chapter with the franchise has come to an end.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MS Dhoni's new role with the Chennai Super Kings?
When was MS Dhoni's new role as mentor announced?
The announcement was made ahead of IPL 2027, specifically on retention day, through an emotional social media post by Chennai Super Kings.
What were MS Dhoni's major achievements as captain for CSK?
Under Dhoni's leadership, Chennai Super Kings won the IPL trophy five times and secured two Champions League T20 titles. He has been integral to the team since its inception in 2008.
Why did MS Dhoni miss the IPL 2026 season?
MS Dhoni missed the entirety of IPL 2026 due to an injury. This absence led to uncertainty about his playing future with the team.
What is MS Dhoni's IPL playing record with the bat?
Across 242 IPL innings, MS Dhoni accumulated an impressive 5,439 runs. His playing chapter with the franchise has now officially concluded.