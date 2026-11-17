Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni transitions to Chennai Super Kings mentor role.

CSK confirmed his new position for the IPL 2027 season.

Dhoni led the franchise to five Indian Premier League titles.

Dhoni CSK Mentor: The familiar sight of MS Dhoni walking out to bat in yellow has now become a thing of the past. Chennai Super Kings have confirmed a major change in the cricketer's association with the franchise, announcing that he will move away from his playing role and take charge as the team's mentor ahead of IPL 2027. The announcement came through an emotional social media post on retention day, with CSK celebrating Dhoni's extraordinary connection with the franchise while welcoming him into a new position.

From Captain To Mentor: Dhoni's Incredible CSK Journey

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🦁💛 A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛 Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home. Read more : https://t.co/YKsoHYE51A #WhistlePodu November 17, 2026

CSK stated in their social media post:

"A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning."

"From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home."

Dhoni's IPL story began in 2008, when he took charge of Chennai Super Kings in the tournament's inaugural edition.

The team reached the final that year but fell short against Rajasthan Royals.

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That defeat proved to be only the beginning of a remarkable journey. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK went on to lift the IPL trophy five times.

He also guided the franchise to two Champions League T20 titles, adding to an extraordinary collection of silverware.

His influence extended well beyond captaincy, making him one of the most important figures in the franchise's history.

Dhoni's IPL Numbers & The End Of An Era

With the bat, Dhoni leaves behind an impressive record.

Across 242 IPL innings, he accumulated 5,439 runs, establishing himself as one of the competition's most recognised finishers.

He missed the entirety of IPL 2026 because of injury, leaving supporters uncertain about whether they would see him return for another season.

Many fans were hoping for one more playing campaign in the yellow jersey.

Instead, Dhoni will remain part of the CSK setup in a different capacity. His presence in the dugout may continue, but his playing chapter with the franchise has come to an end.