A woman sub-inspector posted at Jarcha police station in Greater Noida was found dead in a bathroom, prompting police officials to reach the spot and initiate an investigation.

The deceased, identified as Rashmi Gautam, belonged to the 2023 batch of sub-inspectors and was serving at Jarcha police station. Her body was recovered from the bathroom in the police station area.

According to preliminary information, no injury marks were found on her body. Police suspect that she may have died of a heart attack, although the cause of death has not yet been established.

Post-Mortem Report To Establish Cause Of Death

Senior police officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said the exact cause of death will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received.

The investigation is underway.

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Man Found Dead Inside Madurai Police Station

A 42-year-old man who died inside a police station in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, prompting a police investigation. Balakrishnan, a lorry driver from Devaram in Theni district, died at Chekkanoorani police station on November 14. His family has alleged that he was tortured in custody, disputing the police's initial claim that he died by suicide inside the station, PTI reported.

The post-mortem examination revealed that the man had multiple injuries on his body, including bruises on his chest and back, a ligature mark on his neck and bite marks on his tongue.

However, doctors have withheld their final opinion on the cause of death until the results of further forensic tests are available.

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Samples of the deceased's viscera, including the stomach, liver, kidneys and blood, have been sealed and sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Madurai for chemical analysis, PTI reported.

Before the post-mortem examination, an inquest into Balakrishnan's death was conducted by the Judicial Magistrate II in Usilampatti.

The case has since been taken up by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), which is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death the report said.