A Bengaluru consumer has won a case against liquor retailer Tonique after the outlet charged him Rs 20 for a carry bag carrying its own name and logo. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bengaluru (Urban), ruled that the charge amounted to an unfair trade practice and deficiency in service.

The commission directed the retailer to refund the Rs 20 collected for the bag and pay an additional Rs 5,000 as compensation and ₹3,000 towards litigation expenses.

Why Did The Customer Object To The Carry Bag Charge?

The incident dates back to June 3, 2025, when 33-year-old Theerthesh BS purchased liquor worth Rs 2,170 from a Tonique store on Kasturba Road in Bengaluru.

Since his purchase included glass bottles, he asked the staff for a carry bag to transport them safely. The store provided a bag displaying its brand name, logo and promotional information but charged him an extra Rs 20 for it.

Theerthesh objected to the additional amount, arguing that customers should not have to pay for bags that also advertise the retailer. However, the store staff declined to withdraw the charge, leaving him with no choice but to pay for the bag.

He subsequently approached the consumer commission on June 17, 2025, seeking a refund of Rs 20 and Rs 25,000 in compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

Tonique maintained that customers were informed about the additional bag charges through notices displayed at its outlets and that separate bills were issued for the bags. However, despite receiving notice, the retailer neither appeared before the commission nor filed a formal response. The matter was therefore heard ex parte.

What Did The Consumer Commission Rule?

The commission, comprising President Ramachandra MS and members Nandini H Kumbhar and Savitha Airani, observed that a retailer selling bottled liquor should anticipate that customers would require bags to carry their purchases safely.

Invoking the principle of 'Caveat Venditor', which means 'let the seller beware', the commission held that charging customers separately for bags carrying the retailer's branding constituted an unfair trade practice and deficiency in service.

In its October 14 order, the commission directed Tonique to pay the following amounts:

Rs 20 as a refund for the carry bag.

Rs 5,000 as compensation for deficiency in service.

Rs 3,000 towards litigation expenses.

What Should Consumers Know About The Ruling?

The order underscores the importance of fair retail practices and consumer rights. It also highlights that customers can question additional charges they believe are unjustified.

Consumers should seek clarification whenever they encounter unexpected charges and retain bills and payment receipts. These documents can serve as supporting evidence if they decide to approach a consumer commission for redressal.