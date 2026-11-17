Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government will open 'Sheesh Mahal' to the public.

Scraps earlier proposal to convert property into State Guest House.

Decision follows public demand; media tour precedes general access.

Property highlights alleged extravagance of previous administration's renovation.

The Delhi government has scrapped its earlier proposal to turn the controversial 'Sheesh Mahal' residence in Civil Lines into a State Guest House, deciding instead to open the sprawling property to the general public.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma announced the decision on Tuesday, saying the move followed repeated demands from residents who wanted to see the premises. He said the government would first facilitate visits by national media representatives before introducing a ticketing and reservation system for the public.

"For years, the people of Delhi have wanted to see the Sheesh Mahal... it was previously decided in a Cabinet meeting that this Sheesh Mahal would be converted into a State Guest House. However, in response to the demands of the public, it has now been decided that the Sheesh Mahal will be opened to the general public. Further details—such as the system for visits, how to book tickets, and how to make reservations—will be shared soon," Verma said.

VIDEO | Addressing a press conference, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, says, "The Sheesh Mahal will be opened to the public. From next week, the people of Delhi will be able to visit it. Details regarding the arrangements, including how to book tickets and make reservations, will be shared with you shortly. However, I want the first tour to be organised for our media colleagues. This will happen within the next two to three days, and you will receive information about it tomorrow. We will first show the Sheesh Mahal to the country's media. A person who had claimed that he would neither own a car nor live in a bungalow first demolished several bungalows, several servant quarters and a garage, and subsequently built the Sheesh Mahal. Only one room was shown to the public, where photographs of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had been put up, seemingly half-heartedly. Only that room was shown to the people through photographs, while nobody was allowed to enter the premises. People will now be able to see for themselves how every room inside has smart lights that can change colours... pink, blue, brown and black through remote control. How curtains worth crores of rupees have been installed, and how Vietnamese marble has been used. I have already shared all these details earlier. Now, we will take the public on a complete tour of the premises so that everyone can see it with their own eyes. What is being described as the biggest example of corruption is now set to be opened to the public in Delhi." #SheeshMahal #DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

Parvesh Verma Targets Kejriwal Over 'Sheesh Mahal'

Taking aim at former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal without directly naming him, Verma accused him of going back on his earlier promises to avoid government privileges and constructing an extravagant residence using public money.

"We will first show the nation's media how an individual—who once claimed he would neither accept a government vehicle nor a government bungalow—went on to demolish several existing bungalows, servant quarters, and garages. He then built this Sheesh Mahal," Verma said.

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He further alleged that the property contained expensive fittings and furnishings, including smart lighting systems, curtains worth crores of rupees and marble imported from Vietnam.

"We will allow the public to tour the entire facility, where they can see for themselves features like smart lighting in every room and curtains worth crores of rupees, along with marble imported from Vietnam. Everyone will be able to witness with their own eyes what stands as the most glaring example of corruption in Delhi," the minister said.

What Is The 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy?

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines served as Kejriwal's official residence during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister. He continued to occupy the property until his resignation and eventual departure in late 2024.

The residence became the centre of a political controversy after the BJP accused the AAP government of spending excessively on its renovation and expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP popularised the name 'Sheesh Mahal' to highlight what it alleged were financial irregularities and violations of procedures in the property's redevelopment.

Findings from audits conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), along with vigilance inquiries, flagged substantial cost escalations involving expenditure running into tens of crores of rupees. Allegations were also raised that adjoining government flats and heritage structures had been incorporated into the complex without the necessary approvals.

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BJP Govt Changes Plan After Returning To Power

The controversy became a prominent issue in the BJP's campaign for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, in which the party defeated the AAP and formed the government.

After returning to power, the BJP administration initially considered converting the bungalow into a State Guest House. However, the government has now abandoned that proposal in favour of allowing public visits to the premises.

The administration is expected to announce details of the ticketing, booking and reservation arrangements at a later date.