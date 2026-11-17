Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu CM's meeting sparked Mekedatu dam controversy.

Opposition questioned CM's stance on Mekedatu dam.

Karnataka's Shivakumar defended dam, citing shared water obligations.

Congress defended CM, while BJP questioned his actions.

A friendly exchange between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at an event in New Delhi has triggered a political controversy over the Mekedatu dam project, with opposition parties questioning whether the Tamil Nadu leader raised the Cauvery water dispute during their conversation.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Their interaction has drawn attention as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka remain at odds over the proposed Mekedatu reservoir and Cauvery water-sharing arrangements.

Vijay-Shivakumar Interaction Triggers Political Reactions

A video showing Vijay and Shivakumar engaged in an apparently cordial conversation quickly became a talking point in Tamil Nadu politics. Opposition leaders questioned the Chief Minister's response to Karnataka's proposed dam project and accused him of failing to assert the state's interests.

The controversy comes amid continuing disagreements between the neighbouring states over the Mekedatu project, which Tamil Nadu fears could affect its share of Cauvery water.

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DK Shivakumar Defends Karnataka's Mekedatu Stand

Responding to questions about his interaction with Vijay, Shivakumar described the two leaders as friends and suggested that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had his own political challenges to address.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also reiterated his government's position on the proposed reservoir. Referring to the Supreme Court's directions on Cauvery water sharing, he said Karnataka would honour its obligation to release 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu had approached the court seeking a review or revision of the earlier judgment but had not obtained the relief it sought.

Shivakumar maintained that the Mekedatu project would benefit several regions in Karnataka, including Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Bengaluru, besides Tamil Nadu. He also criticised those opposing the project without understanding the purpose of a balancing reservoir.

Manickam Tagore Defends Vijay, Targets BJP And DMK

Congress MP and Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore came out in support of Vijay, explaining that the Chief Minister attended the memoir launch following invitations from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Tagore, who said he was also present at the event alongside Vijay, accused the BJP and DMK of attempting to attach a political meaning to an ordinary interaction.

On the Mekedatu dispute, he said Tamil Nadu's concerns over water sharing must be addressed through the Union Government and the Supreme Court, adding that judicial directions should be respected.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence when Shivakumar had made remarks on the issue in Mysuru in his presence.

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DMK, BJP Question Vijay's Conversation

The opposition DMK on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for what it described as a cinematic approach to the Mekedatu dispute. The party remarked that while he may be free to go solo on the big screen, he must bring everyone together on an issue so vital to Tamil Nadu’s water security. The DMK also turned on the Karnataka Congress, questioning why it would play politics over the project when it has plenty of other matters to occupy it.

Repeating party president M K Stalin’s call for an all-party meeting, the DMK’s Tamil daily ‘Murasoli’ accused the TVK-led government of general inertia, claiming it has been equally unconcerned about Mekedatu.

BJP leader Vinoj Selvam also joined the criticism, asking whether Vijay had raised Tamil Nadu's objections to the Mekedatu project during his meeting with Shivakumar.

In a post on X, Selvam questioned whether the Chief Minister had urged the Karnataka leader to abandon the proposed dam.

He further accused Shivakumar of remaining determined to pursue the project despite concerns over its possible impact on Tamil Nadu's water security and agricultural interests.