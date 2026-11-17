Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for stronger cooperation between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), highlighting the growing partnership in areas such as digital technology, defence and space. Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in the Philippines, Modi said India's Act East Policy had given fresh momentum to bilateral engagement and expanded ties beyond their traditional cultural and historical connections.

He also stressed that India's growth and ASEAN's prosperity were closely linked, urging both sides to work together towards a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Act East Policy Expands India-ASEAN Cooperation

Modi highlighted the progress made in India-ASEAN relations since the launch of the Act East Policy, pointing to increased cooperation across emerging sectors.

He said, “... Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has now moved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital, defence, and space.”

He said India had undertaken more than 100 initiatives since 2014 to strengthen people-to-people connections with ASEAN countries. The initiatives also include nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects and more than 10,000 scholarships for skill development.

Improved direct flight connectivity and rising tourism were among the other developments reflecting closer engagement between India and the regional bloc.

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Modi Calls For Peace And Stability Amid Global Crises

Against the backdrop of continuing global uncertainties, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of cooperation and predictability.

“Over the last few years, the world has faced a series of consecutive crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability. In this context, this year’s theme—‘ Navigating Our Future Together’—holds special significance... We believe that India’s development and the prosperity of ASEAN are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat, 2047 can play a significant role in realising our shared aspirations,” he said.

Modi noted that India and ASEAN together account for nearly one-fourth of the world's population, making cooperation between them particularly important.

He said: “Today, the world needs peace, stability and productivity more than ever. In this context, this year’s theme, ‘Navigating Our Future Together’, holds special significance. India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world’s population. Therefore, it is essential that our future is shaped by cooperation, not competition. We have both the capabilities and the resolve to achieve this.”

#WATCH | Manila, Philippines: At the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has now moved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital, defence, and space. Since 2014, we have undertaken over 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects, and provided more than 10,000 scholarships for skill development. Today, the direct flights and growing tourism between India and the nine ASEAN nations are further evidence of our close ties. Over the last few years, the world has faced a series of consecutive crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability. In this context, this year’s theme—' Navigating Our Future Together'—holds special significance... We believe that India’s development and the prosperity of ASEAN are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat, 2047 can play a significant role in realising our shared aspirations. Over the last 12 years, we have given new momentum to our partnership. Now, together, we must chart a new course for the future of our region. India’s commitment to ASEAN’s unity and centrality within this partnership is—and will remain—unwavering. I am confident that today’s meeting will elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific..." (Source: DD) — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

India Reaffirms Commitment To ASEAN Centrality

The Prime Minister reiterated India's support for ASEAN unity and its central role in the regional partnership. He said the two sides should work towards strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building an inclusive Indo-Pacific.

“Now, it is time to jointly shape the future of our region. India’s commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality remains firm and unwavering. I am confident that today’s meeting will take our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. I look forward to hearing your views and suggestions,” he added.

He also said the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and India's Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative could help both sides achieve their long-term development goals.

Modi Thanks Philippines President Marcos

Modi congratulated Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on the successful conduct of the ASEAN Chairmanship and acknowledged his contribution as India's Country Coordinator.

The Prime Minister said the summit marked his 13th interaction with ASEAN leaders in this format. He also reiterated that his visit to the Philippines reflected India's continued engagement with Southeast Asia and the importance New Delhi attaches to its partnership with the regional bloc.