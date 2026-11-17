Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election Commission clarified voter lists do not record religion.

Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll saw 18 lakh new voters.

Claims, objections period open until December 16 for changes.

Female voter enrolment gap remains significant concern, says CEO.

The Election Commission has responded to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were deleted from an earlier draft electoral roll, saying voter lists do not contain information about an elector's religion.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said electoral rolls carry details such as an elector's name, relationship and age, but do not record religion. "We do not provide any data on religion," he said.

Rinwa made the remarks after the draft electoral roll was published in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, November 17, as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 exercise.

EC Says Voter Lists Do Not Record Religion

Responding to the claim about Hindu voters being deleted, Rinwa said it was possible to convert electoral roll PDFs into a database and analyse the information using technology.

He said several applications and software available in the market could segregate data for analysis. However, he reiterated that religion was not a detail recorded in the electoral rolls.

UP Voter Count Rises By Over 18 Lakh

Rinwa said the electoral roll published on April 10 had 13,39,84,792 voters. The figure increased to 13,58,68,905 as of November 17, marking a rise of 18,84,113 voters.

He said the draft electoral roll for SSR 2027 had been published and the period for filing claims and objections would run from November 17 to December 16.

Forms 6, 7 And 8 Available For Changes

The CEO said voters could use Form 6 to apply for inclusion, Form 7 to seek deletion of names and Form 8 to request corrections in existing entries.

The Election Commission will also organise special campaign days at all polling stations on November 21, 22, 28 and 29. Officials will make particular efforts to enrol eligible citizens, especially young people and women.

Female Voter Enrolment Gap Remains A Concern

Rinwa said the revision exercise would focus on ensuring the accuracy of entries in the electoral rolls. He also pointed to a gap between the estimated population and the number of registered voters, saying the electorate was around two crore below the projected figure.

He said the shortfall was particularly significant among women. The claims and objections period will provide eligible citizens an opportunity to seek inclusion or correction of their details.

The Election Commission's voter records do not provide a religion-wise breakdown, making it impossible to establish the number of Hindu voters from the electoral roll data alone.