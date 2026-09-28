Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LPU students protested alleged campus rape, prompting police deployment.

LPU suspended classes, postponed exams after violent student demonstrations.

Police deployed 2,000 personnel; FIR registered; investigation continues.

Officials refuted disturbance rumors; political leader blamed governments.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has suspended regular classes for 10 days and postponed its mid-term examinations amid violent student protests over reports of an alleged rape on campus, while Punjab Police deployed more than 2,000 personnel and conducted a flag march at the university.

The protests erupted early Sunday after reports circulated on social media claiming that a university student had allegedly been raped within the campus premises.

Police have not confirmed whether the alleged rape took place on campus. An FIR has been registered against multiple unidentified people, and the investigation is underway to establish the facts of the case.

LPU Suspends Classes, Postpones Exams

In a statement, LPU said regular classes would remain suspended for 10 days from September 28, while the mid-term examinations have been postponed until further notice.

The university said a revised examination schedule would be communicated separately through its UMS system.

Students have also been allowed to travel to their hometowns during the 10-day period in consultation with their parents or guardians.

Those staying at the university have been advised to remain inside their hostels or places of residence, avoid unnecessary movement and stay away from any unrest.

The administration appealed to students to remain calm, follow official instructions and stay connected for further updates.

Over 2,000 Personnel Deployed

Punjab Police conducted a flag march at LPU after the student protest turned violent.

ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said more than 2,000 personnel had been deployed on the campus to maintain security through the night.

“We will ensure security on the campus throughout the night... A force of over 2,000 personnel is currently deployed here. Law and order has been fully maintained and restored,” Farooqui said.

He also appealed to families of students staying in the hostels not to worry, saying all students were safe and were cooperating with the police in restoring peace.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said reports of disturbances inside hostels were rumours and that all hostels had been checked.

“First of all, reports of disturbances in the hostels were merely rumours. All hostels have been checked, and there are no issues,” Singh said, adding that traffic had resumed and the situation was normal.

ALSO READ: LPU Protest Escalates In Phagwara: Students Block NH-44, Set Police Vehicle On Fire | VIDEO

Congress Leader Blames Centre, Punjab Government

Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka blamed both the Centre and the Punjab government for the situation and called for immediate intervention.

“I believe both the Central government and the Punjab government have failed; it is their responsibility to intervene immediately. I directly hold both the Centre and the Punjab government responsible for inciting these riots,” Verka told ANI.

He appealed to students and the university administration to resolve the situation through dialogue and alleged that a proper investigation had not been conducted.

“I feel that a proper investigation has not been conducted; everything is happening in a state of panic. Neither the administration nor the university authorities seem to have a grip on the situation, and the students' voices are not being heard,” he said.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: Mumbai Police Denies Permission For October 2 Stir Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Dipke Warns Of ‘Jail Bharo’

Police Probe Alleged Rape Claim

The protests began after information spread on social media about the alleged rape of a university student.

Police have so far not confirmed the allegation or established the identity of any accused. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown persons while investigators continue to ascertain what happened.

Meanwhile, a truck driver, Vikas Yadav, said he had been stranded since 7 am during the unrest and claimed that people had abandoned their vehicles and fled.

(With inputs from ANI)