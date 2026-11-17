Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bilkis Bano vowed to challenge Supreme Court's bail decision.

Court granted two convicts bail, suspending their life sentences.

Bano expressed shock, stating she was unheard in proceedings.

She fears for family and fights for daughter's memory, women.

Bilkis Bano has vowed to challenge the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to two men convicted in the 2002 Gujarat riots gang-rape case, saying the ruling has revived fears for her family's safety and shaken her faith in justice. In a statement released through her lawyer on Tuesday, Bano expressed “shock” and “disbelief” over the October 28 order, alleging that the court passed the decision without hearing her side.

“I will fight this order. I must,” she said.

Bano was 19 and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped by a mob while fleeing the violence during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Her three-year-old daughter, Saleha, was among seven members of her family who were killed.

Supreme Court Suspends Sentences Of Two Convicts

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of Bipinchand Joshi and Pradip Modhiya and granted them bail while their appeal is pending. The bench took note of the fact that both men had already spent more than 17 years in prison. It also observed that their appeal involved factual and legal questions requiring examination.

The two convicts had challenged the Bombay High Court's May 2017 judgment, which upheld their convictions and life sentences.

Reacting to the latest development, Bano said she had not been informed about the proceedings and learnt of the decision through media reports.

“This is the second time an order has been passed without calling or hearing me,” Bano said of the Supreme Court’s October 28 order.

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Bilkis Bano Recalls 24-Year Fight For Justice

Reflecting on the decades-long legal battle, Bano described how the violence destroyed her family and left her struggling to rebuild her life.

“My world, my family, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me,” she said, recalling the attack and the loss of her loved ones.

She said the support of her family and friends helped her begin life again, even as she continued pursuing justice through the courts.

“I have walked to courtroom after courtroom, and been grateful each time I was vindicated; each time my faith in the idea of justice was restored.”

‘I Am Scared Once Again’: Bano On Renewed Fears

The latest Supreme Court decision, she said, has brought back the insecurity she thought she had overcome after years of legal proceedings.

“Yet today I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again, she added.

Bano said her decision to challenge the order was driven by the need to protect her children from living with the fear and trauma associated with the case.

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‘I Do This For My 3-Year-Old Saleha’

Bano also dedicated her fight to her daughter Saleha, who was killed during the 2002 violence, and to women and survivors seeking justice.

“I do this for my 3-year-old Saleha who deserved to live, and whose memory demands justice. I do this for women everywhere. Because no woman, no survivor, no citizen should have to endure this eternal test of belonging and equality, and fight for justice for the rest of her life,” she said.