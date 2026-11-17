Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manama residents heard explosions after security alerts.

Bahrain's air defence thwarted an Iranian drone attack.

Iran claimed targeting US radar system at Isa airbase.

Bahraini air defence on Tuesday thwarted a drone attack after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier today explosions were heard across Bahrain’s capital, Manama after residents received cellphone alerts warning of a “potential threat” and were instructed to move to the nearest safe location.

The Bahraini Ministry of Interior subsequently announced an all-clear, saying the threat had ended, although precautionary security measures remained in place.

Iran Claims Drone Attack On US Radar System

The IRGC said that it carried out a drone attack targeting a US radar system at the Isa airbase in Bahrain.

The Guards said the operation was “part of efforts to counter the hostile activities of US forces in the region”, according to a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.

The reported attack comes as the Gulf region remains on heightened alert amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, which began on February 28 and has affected security across the region.

It is also the latest in a series of Iran-claimed attacks targeting US radar systems in Bahrain in recent days.

Explosions Heard After Security Alert

Earlier, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location after issuing the emergency alert.

An AFP journalist in Manama reported hearing explosions shortly after the warning was sent to residents, Gulf news reported.

The ministry later said the threat had ended and issued an all-clear, while urging members of the public to remain cautious, take necessary precautions and follow instructions and updates through official channels.

Bahrain Air Defence Thwarts Drone Attack

Bahrain state television reported that the drone attack had been thwarted by the country’s air defence after the IRGC launched a barrage of UAVs.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns in Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

The reported attacks have taken place as diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israel war on Iran remain stalled, with tensions continuing to affect the wider Gulf region.

US Embassy Had Warned Of Possible Attacks

The explosions also came a day after the US Embassy in Manama issued a security alert warning American citizens of a possible increased threat of attacks.

In its November 16 alert, the embassy urged Americans to exercise heightened vigilance amid what it described as an increased threat from Iranian-supported Houthis and reported Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities across the region.

The embassy warned that the security situation could escalate rapidly and advised US citizens to prepare for possible security alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

Americans travelling to or from the Middle East were also advised to monitor airport and airline operations and prepare contingency plans.