Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LPU students protested after viral social media rape allegation.

Protests escalated, causing campus vandalism, arson, and gate damage.

Students then blocked Chandigarh-Amritsar Highway, halting overnight traffic.

Police investigating allegations; no rape incident confirmed so far.

After a recent student protest at Chitkara University, massive unrest was reported at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara late on Saturday night after a social media message alleging that a female student had been raped went viral among students.

At around 2 am, students gathered near the girls' hostel and staged a protest. The agitation later escalated, with students allegedly vandalising university property and setting parts of the campus on fire.

The protesting students then moved outside the university gates, where the gate was also allegedly vandalised. The students subsequently staged a dharna on the Chandigarh-Amritsar National Highway, blocking the road during the night.

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Police Probe Viral Rape Allegation

Kapurthala SP Gaurav Toora reached the spot during the night as police responded to the situation.

According to police, the protest began near the girls' hostel after a message circulated on social media claiming that an outsider had allegedly raped a female student.

However, police said no such incident has been confirmed so far and that the allegation is being investigated.

Police are also looking into the viral message and the circumstances that led to the students' protest and subsequent violence on the campus.

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Students Block Chandigarh-Amritsar National Highway

The protest later spilled outside the university premises, with students gathering at the main gate before moving onto the Chandigarh-Amritsar National Highway.

The highway was blocked during the night as students staged a dharna. The situation escalated amid alleged vandalism and arson at the university.

Police officials reached the spot and began looking into the situation. Further details regarding the alleged incident, the viral message and the extent of damage caused during the protest are awaited.

The alleged rape has not been confirmed by police at this stage, and the matter remains under investigation.

Protest At Punjab's Chitkara University

Chitkara University students staged a protest late Friday night after claims surfaced that two female students were allegedly missing from the university campus. This prompted police to take cognisance of the matter and initiate verification.

Police later said that no concrete information confirming that two students were missing had so far been provided by the students. However, a complaint was lodged and an investigation is underway.