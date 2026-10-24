Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has taken a swipe at CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke while discussing the possibility of introducing a government-backed programme to bring Indian scientists and researchers working abroad back to the country. Speaking to Indian science and technology research students in Berlin, Goyal referred to China's state-sponsored initiative to attract leading scientists, researchers and technology professionals from overseas. He said India could consider a similar approach but would need to account for the differences between democratic and authoritarian systems.

'Dictatorship vs Democracy': Goyal On China's Talent Programme

Goyal highlighted the challenge of attracting skilled Indians back to the country while ensuring that government support was not misused. The minister remarked that India encounters exceptional talent wherever its representatives travel across the world, raising the question of how to bring them back. However, he cautioned against the potential misuse of such initiatives, saying that people in China fear they could disappear if things go wrong.



In a lighter vein, he added that in India, he would be the one to disappear if someone misused the scheme. Asked whether India would introduce a programme along the lines of China's initiative, Goyal acknowledged its potential but pointed to the political and institutional differences between the two countries. He said. “It's a good initiative but then comes the difference between dictatorship and democracy.”

He subsequently referred to Dipke while explaining the political challenges involved in designing such a scheme.

“...If we do this, then people like Abhijeet Dipke will come and say that it was the government's job to fund the students, grant scholarships so why should we do it on our own. Am I right or wrong? Unfortunately, such elements will come and mess with our heads. So we have to calibrate our policies from the point of view of our democracy,” Goyal said, as per a report on NDTV.

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Why Abhijeet Dipke Has Come Under Goyal's Criticism

Goyal's remarks come amid CJP's protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party has also previously organised protests over the alleged paper leak in the national medical entrance examination. Its sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in July was followed by the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to the account provided.

'Keep Some Space For Homeland': Goyal Appeals To Indian Students

Addressing the students in Berlin, Goyal encouraged them to suggest ways to persuade Indian researchers and professionals overseas to return home. He said the decision to return was not always driven solely by financial considerations.

Goyal is visiting Germany and the Netherlands from October 22 to 27, accompanied by a delegation of around 100 Indian businesses and startups.

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India-Germany Talks Focus On Trade And Industrial Cooperation

During his Berlin visit on October 22, Goyal held discussions with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche on expanding industrial cooperation and strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

The two ministers also jointly inaugurated the India Centre at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), which aims to promote policy research and dialogue on India-Germany relations.

Their engagements included an India-Germany Business Roundtable and participation in the Berlin Global Dialogue. Discussions covered opportunities arising from the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and ways to deepen economic ties.

Business Leaders Explore Investment Opportunities

Goyal and Reiche also co-chaired a business roundtable organised with DGAP and the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business (APA).

The meeting brought together German chief executives and business leaders to discuss opportunities for greater economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries, as India seeks to strengthen international partnerships and attract investment.