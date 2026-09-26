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English NewsNewsIndiaDeath Threat To CM Mohan Yadav: Accused Arrested From Mumbai, Sent To 2-Day Remand

Death Threat To CM Mohan Yadav: Accused Arrested From Mumbai, Sent To 2-Day Remand

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav received a death threat via Dial-112. Police arrested Abdul Sheikh from Mumbai and took him into two-day remand for questioning.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 09:59 PM (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav allegedly received a death threat, following which police arrested the accused, Abdul Sheikh, from Mumbai. The accused is reportedly a native of Burhanpur.

Threat Messages Sent Via Dial-112

According to police, Sheikh sent threatening messages targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav through Dial-112. He later deleted the messages. During the investigation, police found that he had edited the threatening messages twice.

Also Read: Char Dham Yatra Suspended Till Sunday Amid Red, Orange Rain Alerts In Uttarakhand

Accused Sent To 2-Day Police Remand

After his arrest, Sheikh was taken into two-day police remand. Police are examining his mobile phone and investigating his motive behind sending the threat.

According to police, Abdul Sheikh is a school dropout who works in catering. He has reportedly sent similar threatening messages to different states in the past.

Police are currently examining his mobile phone, previous messages and activities as part of the investigation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 09:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Death Threat Mohan Yadav MUMBAI
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